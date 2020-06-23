‘We may die and are afraid’: Federal judge makes public letters sent to him by ICE detainees

Amid mounting complaints about conditions inside South Florida immigration detention facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. immigration officials told a Miami federal judge that they have secured funding for more sanitizing supplies and that new procedures are in place to document their efforts to stop the virus from spreading.

The sworn statements by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement filed late Monday are part of an ongoing federal lawsuit filed on April 13 seeking the release of detainees from the Krome Processing Center in Miami-Dade, the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach and the Glades County detention center in Moore Haven.

In the documents — submitted in response to scathing grievances filed by detainees and their lawyers last week — ICE told the court that the agency is “aware” of the claims that detainees who test positive for COVID-19 are being mixed with those who have not been tested, along with complaints about lack of masks and the inconsistent usage of them, no social distancing, inadequate soap and hand sanitizer supplies and lack of coronavirus education.

Though ICE’s 22-page submission did not deny the allegations, the agency told U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke that the government has moved to get money for hand sanitizer dispensers and cleaning products.

ICE also said it has developed seating charts for its vans and buses to “maximize social distancing while transporting ICE detainees,” as well as a mask receipt system; the agency said it also posted “wash your hands” signs in bathrooms and common areas.

Educational signage posted inside a Glades detention center restroom. More

“I am aware that some detainees have alleged that they are not provided masks, or that staff at Krome or Glades have not worn their masks while in contact with detainees,” said Liana J. Castano, ICE’s Miami assistant field office director. “In order to document this practice, Krome staff have created a mask issuance receipt for incoming detainees and require that the detainee sign for the mask upon intake” and transfers.

Castano said she is also “aware of allegations that the soap dispensers are not refilled with sufficient speed at Glades and Krome, and that hand sanitizer is unavailable at Glades. At Krome, Purell Hand Sanitizer dispensers have been installed in all housing units,” she said. “ICE has approved funding for the procurement of hand sanitizer dispensers and product at Glades.”

On Tuesday, the six national immigration law firms representing the South Florida detainees called ICE’s 22-page declaration “skeletal.”

“In short, ICE has offered no briefing and Ms. Castano’s declaration does not respond to the core testimony, which shows ICE’s persistent failure to take the steps needed to protect the people in its care from COVID-19,” they told the judge, noting that the agency failed to address various sworn statements by sick detainees, including testimonies from people who say “they were transferred to Krome, and then transferred back to Glades in uncomfortable and crammed conditions to be tested for COVID-19.”

Ultimately, all of the detainees who were transferred tested positive and returned to the same dormitory they originally left from, alongside people who have never been tested for COVID-19, the attorneys said.

Immigration lawyers complained to the judge that “Ms. Castano does not address this incident at all. Nor does she address the testimony of [six others citing] similar circumstances of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 being placed in housing with people who have not tested positive — in direct violation of this Court’s June 6 Order.”