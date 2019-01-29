May Rips Up Divorce Plan to Keep Party United: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Theresa May has ripped up her Brexit plan in a bid to keep her party united and she faces key votes today that will put her plan B to the test. She’s backing an amendment that would give her a mandate to go back to Brussels to renegotiate her divorce deal. Another amendment, put forward by the opposition, aims to put Brexit on hold.

Key Developments

Speaker John Bercow will pick which amendments will go to a vote after midday. May will open the debate this afternoon at around 1:30 p.m. Voting starts at 7 p.m. May is trying to convince Tory lawmakers to back an amendment that calls for the Irish border backstop -- the most toxic part of the deal -- to be scrapped.If it’s passed, it could serve as a first step toward a compromise -- known as the Malthouse plan -- which is being hashed out among Tory lawmakers and was discussed by the Cabinet today. What is it? See 9:15 a.m.The EU has long rejected changing the Irish border backstop. Officials don’t like the compromise idea either as it includes a rewrite of the backstop.The other amendment, which aims to delay Brexit -- known as Cooper-Boles -- received the backing of the opposition Labour Party. Markets like this option.

ERG Support for Brady Amendment Hinges on PM (12:50 p.m.)

Tory lawmaker Steve Baker, a prominent member of the Brexit-backing European Research Group, told Sky News the ERG will wait to listen to the prime minister’s statement before deciding whether to support the Brady amendment on the Irish backstop this evening. The group will make that decision at 6 p.m.

Baker also urged Conservatives to get behind the so-called Malthouse compromise plan, which he said would ensure no hard border with Ireland by replacing -- or matching the effect of the backstop -- via alternative means.

It’s a view, though, that’s not likely to be shared by the EU (see 11:30 a.m.)

May to Outline Latest Thinking (12:36 p.m.)

May will get up in front of lawmakers this afternoon and open a 5-1/2 hour debate where she will explain why the government is coming out in support of the Brady amendment, which basically would give her a mandate to return to Brussels to re-open negotiations on the much-loathed Irish backstop. May is trying to keep Conservatives together and if this amendment gets picked and passes -- two big ifs -- she will have at least rallied her fractious party behind her. She will also feel more emboldened to go to EU leaders with a clear demand. EU has repeatedly said the U.K. doesn’t know what it wants.

Labour Backs Amendment to Put Brexit on Hold (12:15 p.m.)

The opposition Labour party backs the so-called Cooper-Boles amendment, which seeks to delay Brexit to avoid a no-deal scenario, and will tell its lawmakers to vote for it, according to two people familiar with the situation.

That gives it a fair chance of passing -- if enough Tories rebel, and enough Labour MPs do what they Corbyn tells them to do.

Malthouse Compromise Is ’Prolonging Madness’ (11:30 a.m.)

One EU official said the compromise Malthouse plan is “just another step prolonging this madness.” Any move to reopen the backstop wouldn’t fly, particularly because all 27 EU leaders had given their names to it after 18 months of negotiation, the official said.

Negotiators on both sides had spent months examining different possibilities to prevent a hard Irish border -- including exploring whether technology could be used -- and settled on the only realistic way, the official said.

The EU doesn’t have any particular objection to a longer transition period and the official pointed out that the possibility of an extension until the end of 2021 is already provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement.

The EU also reckons Parliament’s problems with Brexit ran deeper than the Irish border arrangement.

Remainer Won’t Back New Compromise (11:25 a.m.)

Sarah Wollaston, a Tory MP who wants a second referendum, said she wouldn’t back the Malthouse compromise and won’t vote for the amendment on the Irish backstop today.

DUP Backs Malthouse Compromise (11.19 a.m.)

Northern Ireland’s DUP, the party that props up May’s minority government, gave its support to the Malthouse plan. Leader Arlene Foster said the compromise gives a “feasible alternative” to the backstop.