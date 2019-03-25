May Says No-Deal Won't Occur Without Commons Vote: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Theresa May said she doesn’t yet have enough support to put her Brexit deal to a vote in Parliament but will continue to try to convince MPs to back it. As lawmakers try to take control of the process, May is wielding the threat of a long extension if her deal isn’t passed.

Key Developments:

Premier says no-deal split will only happen with Parliament’s consentHouse of Commons votes tonight on next steps for Brexit -- including an attempt for Parliament to seize control of proceedingsEU steps up no-deal planning, including fact-sheets for citizensDUP official predicts May has no chance of getting deal approved

Government Promises Votes on Brexit Options (6.15 p.m.)

David Lidington, May’s effective deputy, tried to win MPs over by promising that the government will set aside a day this week for votes on Brexit options -- if Parliament rejects tonight the so-called Letwin-Grieve amendment (see 5:50 p.m.) which seeks to give Parliament control of the process.

But under repeated questioning, he was unable to say on which day it would happen or the format the votes would follow. When asked by Oliver Letwin himself if it would match the strategy laid out in his amendment, Lidington said he couldn’t commit to the details.

Lidington did say, though, that it would be up to MPs to choose what options they vote on, and that the government would offer its views on the options. Politicians sounded unconvinced, but Lidington argued that it would be better if the government kept control of parliamentary business.

Speaker Selects Key Amendment for Vote (5:50 p.m.)

Speaker John Bercow confirmed that an amendment that seeks to give Parliament control over the next steps in Brexit will go to a vote at about 10 p.m. on Monday.

It’s known as Letwin-Grieve and allows for non-binding votes on Wednesday on possible alternatives to May’s deal, such as maintaining closer ties or holding another referendum.

He’s also selected two others: The first, from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, calls on the government to allow votes on the next steps, without setting out a process. The other, from Labour’s Margaret Beckett, would require the government to call a vote in Parliament if the country came within seven days of a no-deal Brexit.

May Rejects Second Referendum Plan (4:45 p.m.)

Theresa May rejected a plan, backed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, for there to be a public vote on her deal once it is passed by Parliament. She was responding after MPs repeatedly referred to the march by more than a million people through central London on Saturday demanding a second referendum.

“It’s in the best interests of this house to agree to deliver Brexit and do it in a smooth and orderly way but not to go down the route of either a second referendum or an election,” May said.

DUP’s Dodds Lays The Blame at May’s Door (4:05 p.m.)

Nigel Dodds, whose Democratic Unionist Party props up Theresa May’s government, lambasted the prime minister for a “fundamental lack of preparation” and talked up the benefits of a no-deal exit.

While May shook her head in disagreement, Dodds -- whose party has 10 votes that would be vital to getting May’s deal through Parliament -- said the leaders of Ireland and Germany both agreed that a no-deal scenario wouldn’t result in checks at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

May: No-Deal Won’t Happen Without MPs’ Consent (3:50 p.m)

Theresa May seems to have hardened her position on a no-deal Brexit. “Unless this House agrees to it, no deal will not happen,’’ she told Parliament.

Though later, in the context of discussing votes on different Brexit options later in the week, May added that she couldn’t “commit the government to delivering the outcome of any votes held by this house.’’

May Says Not Enough MPs Back Her Deal (3:45 p.m.)

In a statement to Parliament, May said there’s not yet enough support in the House of Commons for it to be worthwhile putting her deal to another vote by MPs.

She’s lost two big votes on her deal and has been aiming for a third vote on Tuesday, but her aides have said she’ll only push the issue if she thinks she can win.

“It is with great regret that I have had to conclude that as things stand there is still not sufficient support in the House to bring back the deal for a third meaningful vote,” May said on Monday. She promised to continue to talk to MPs “to build support so that we can bring the vote forward this week.”