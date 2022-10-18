This may be our favorite kids' Advent calendar of 2022—and it's on sale at Amazon today!

This Playmobil advent calendar is our favorite kids' advent calendar of 2022!

Gone are the days of stale chocolate advent calendars. These days the leadup to Christmas are marked by far more exciting countdowns with on-theme toys and trinkets to ring in the holiday season.

We’ve tried many kids’ advent calendars over the years and Playmobil is always impressive for kids ages 3 to 10. This year, however, the German toy giant that’s famous for playsets that promote imaginative and dramatic play has outdone itself with, what we think, may be the best kids’ advent calendar of 2022.

Whether your child is a fan of the popular Playmobil Novelmore line, or if they are fans of dragons, castles and anything fantasy—trust us—they are going to flip out over the Dario DaVinci Workshop Playmobil advent calendar. And, for the 30%-off sale price it’s currently listed at on Amazon it’s a pre-holiday steal.

This is not your average kids’ advent calendar. This play set comes with its own section of the Novelmore castle fortress. The section includes a stone-thrower and a canon launcher and can either stand on its own or attach to larger pieces from the Novelmore realm.

As you open each of the 24 doors of the calendar, you reveal tools, inventions, flying machines and weaponry from the esteemed Novelemore inventor Dario DaVinci. Also included are a training dummy, a paraglider, a crossbow, a fire-breathing dragon and five action figures.

Every single day in this advent calendar countdown is filled with a fun toy to play with.

For a truly fantastical lead-up to the holiday, this kids’ advent calendar is a full play set in and of itself and will inspire hours of excitement-packed play. It’s our favorite kids’ advent calendar of 2022.

Other Playmobil advent calendars we love

If castles and dragons aren’t your kids’ thing, here are other Playmobil advent calendars we recommend.

1. Christmas Toy Store Playmobil advent calendar for $36: For a classic holiday theme, this toy store-themed set is brimming with holiday cheer—including a jolly Santa figurine.

2. Adventures of Ayuma Playmobile advent calendar for $39: Enter the magical and mystical world of Ayuma where each door reveals a forest surprise. This set includes two fairies with their spirit animals and enchanted pieces of the forest landscape.

3.Wildtopia DIY Playmobile advent calendar for $60: The new Wildtopia line from Playmobil encourages socially conscious play for animal-loving kids.

4. Magical Mermaids Playmobil Advent Calendar for $25: This set comes with all sorts of fantastical pieces that will inspire the most magical of bathtimes including mer-people, sea treasures, sea horses and color-changing bubble bath beads.

5. Back to the Future Playmobil advent calendar for $46: Take a trip back to Hill Valley with Marty and Doc Brown and outrun the dreaded Biff as you go back to the future in this nostalgic set.

6. Pirate Cove Treasure Hunt Playmobil advent calendar for $42: There are plenty of hidden treasures—the likes of which will even make Blackbeard happy with the bounty—in this pirate-themed advent calendar.

7. NHL Playmobil advent calendar for $32: Face off on the ice to see who will win the Stanley Cup in this NHL-themed hockey advent calendar.

