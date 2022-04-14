We may finally see the end of the Dan Snyder era in Washington
Mackenzie Salmon and Andy Nesbitt discuss the latest investigation into Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and why it may finally be enough to get him kicked out of the NFL.
Snyder's ouster from the NFL is past due, Jarrett Bell writes, but maybe the latest allegations will prove reason for the league to take action.
If Tuesday's allegations in Congress' letter to the FTC prove true, and the NFL lets Daniel Snyder skate yet again, what does that seem to say about the rest of the league?
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm discuss the continuing saga with the Washington Commanders and their owner Daniel Snyder. There have been so many red flags with Snyder, how can this not be the last straw? Could cooking the books be common practice around the NFL? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
New allegations of financial impropriety might not cost Dan Snyder the Commanders, but what about hopes of a new stadium?
The U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform has focused on the Washington Commanders. One of the members of the Committee is amazed by what the Committee has learned regarding the allegations of financial shenanigans. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) said this to John Keim of ESPN.com: “Quite frankly, as you go through the allegations it [more]
