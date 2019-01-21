Ireland Rules Out Time-Limited Backstop: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May returns to Parliament to explain what she’s going to do next. She’s ditched cross-party talks and will instead seek to do what the European Union has long rejected -- rewrite the Irish backstop.

Key Developments

May is focusing on Irish backstop ahead of statement to ParliamentSpokesman says government doesn’t see Jan. 29 votes on Brexit amendments as legally binding, but as opportunity for Parliament to express views

IMF Warns of No-Deal Brexit Risk (1:20 p.m.)

The International Monetary Fund renewed its warning about the economic risks of a no-deal Brexit to the U.K. It held its 2019 growth forecast at 1.5 percent, saying fiscal stimulus in the last budget would offset the dampening effect of Brexit, but warned “substantial uncertainty” surrounds the estimate.

“This baseline projection assumes that a Brexit deal is reached in 2019 and that the U.K. transitions gradually to the new regime,” the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook Update on Monday. “However, as of mid-January, the shape that Brexit will take remains highly uncertain.”

The lender said a chaotic Brexit would also threaten the global outlook. Global growth is set to slow to 3.5 percent in 2019, though it could be weaker if a no-deal Brexit or a larger-than-anticipated slowdown in China materialize, it said.

Coveney: Backstop Can’t Be Time-Limited (1 p.m.)

Well that was quick. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has ruled out Poland’s proposal (see 12:20 p.m.) that limiting the backstop to five years could help break the impasse on Brexit.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Coveney made clear the Withdrawal Agreement is not up for negotiation, and that the backstop wouldn’t be one if it was time-limited. Poland doesn’t reflect the EU’s views, he said.

Coveney said that stance was confirmed by the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, that the bloc wouldn’t renegotiate a deal that took two years to finalize.

“The Polish intervention doesn’t represent EU thinking,” Coveney said. “Everyone is saying same thing -- we can’t reopen the Withdrawal Agreement.”

Poland Suggests 5-Year Backstop Limit (12:20 p.m.)

Limiting the Irish-border backstop to five years could be part of the solution to end the Brexit impasse, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz suggested, adding that he broached the concept today with his U.K. and Irish counterparts.

“It would be one of the solutions to be discussed, I think, with the European Union,” he told reporters in Brussels.

“I don’t know if it is feasible,” Czaputowicz said. “If Ireland is ready to put forward such a proposal, I have the impression it might unblock the negotiations.”

EU: Solutions Must Come From U.K. (12:10 p.m.)

“Don’t look for answers from Brussels,” European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters. “This is the moment for London to speak.”

EU officials have expressed some disbelief that the bloc’s position on Brexit is still misunderstood on the British side.

May Focuses on Backstop to Appease Rebels (11:45 a.m.)

“A significant number of colleagues have expressed concern around the backstop, and that is what we will be looking at,” May’s spokesman, James Slack, told reporters in London just now. That’s in line with our report the premier has shifted focus, having given up on cross-party talks succeeding.

Slack said May’s de facto deputy, David Lidington, would continue to hold meetings with lawmakers today -- including with some from the main opposition Labour Party, and that the door was still open for leader Jeremy Corbyn to join.

Asked about media reports (see 9 a.m.) the U.K. could seek a bilateral deal with Ireland -- or even to amend the Good Friday Agreement -- to avoid the need for a backstop, Slack said it’s “not something we’re looking at.”

Slack appeared to lay out the next battle with Parliament, saying the government doesn’t regard votes on Brexit amendments scheduled for Jan. 29 to be legally binding, but rather “an opportunity for the House to express its will.” Slack said a meaningful vote was still mandatory if the U.K. is to leave the EU with a deal, but the government won’t bring one until it’s confident of getting Parliament backing.

Rees-Mogg: Tory Support Hinges on Backstop (9:20 a.m.)

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who leads a hardline pro-Brexit group of Conservative lawmakers, suggested in an LBC Radio phone-in on Monday that if May can resolve issues around the so-called Irish backstop, she could win over some members of Parliament who opposed her deal last week.