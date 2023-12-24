It may be the holidays, but drivers get angry on Florida roads. This may set you off

Here we are, on the road again, traveling for Christmas and New Year’s. And in front of us, here are all the thousands of other drivers in Florida doing the same thing.

Everyone is eager to get to where they’re going: to the airport, to Disney or Universal, out of state. But sometimes moving can be a challenge with the heavy traffic, crashes and breakdowns.

Here’s what to know for a smoother drive on the holiday highways:

How many of us are hitting the road?

The AAA estimates that more than 6.6 million Florida people are hitting the road for a trip of 50 miles or more from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1. That’s nearly 3 1/2 times the number of travelers who hit the road last year, which was a record and doesn’t include visitors from out of state.

“We want them to prepare,” said FHP spokesman Joe Sanchez told CBS News Miami. “And if you’re tired, there are plenty of rest areas. ... Safety is always in season.”

The best and worst times to drive during the holiday stretch

We got through Dec. 23, one of the most congested days on the road, according to a traffic analysis. But we still have the other problem date to deal with, Dec. 28, as people return from Christmas vacation or head out for New Year’s travels.

“In major metros, ... drivers could experience nearly double the typical delays,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Avoid peak commuting hours and use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services to minimize holiday travel traffic frustrations.”

Here’s a breakdown of the traffic forecast during Christmas and New Year’s stretch:

Sunday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve/Nochebuena





Note: Minimal travel expected

Monday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day

Note: Minimal travel expected

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Worst time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Best time: Before noon

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Worst time: 1 to 7 p.m.

Best time: Before noon

Thursday, Dec. 28

Worst time: 2 to 8 p.m.

Best time: Before noon

Friday, Dec. 29

Worst time: 2 to 8 p.m.

Best time: Before noon

Saturday, Dec. 30

Worst time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Best time: Before noon

Sunday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Note: Minimal travel expected

Monday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

Note: Minimal travel expected

How to avoid road rage

You never really know what people will do on the road. Especially when they’re angry. Especially in heavy traffic. Especially in Florida. Especially during the holiday crush.

In a best-case scenario where you’re the target of road rage, you’ll get flipped off. In a worst-case scenario, you could get a gun pulled on you.

Experts, including the AAA, suggest some ways to avoid an ugly road rage confrontation:

Let the other driver pass: While you may also feel agitated, it’s safer to curb your emotions and just let the driver pass you. They may be in a hurry, so moving out of the way shows you didn’t mean to slow them down. If you feel anxious after an encounter, pull over to calm down before you keep driving.

Don’t make eye contact: Drivers with road rage are trying to intimidate you and get you to engage, but avoiding eye contact shows that you’re scared and are going to let the incident pass. They are more likely to drive away if you ignore them.

If you’re being chased, don’t go home: Change directions if you’re on your way home, or any place you frequent, when an angry driver starts following you. Make sure you lose them before you drive home. If you feel in danger, call the police or drive to the nearest police station.

Get out of the left lane: There’s always that one driver racing in the left lane. If you’re not moving at his speed, he could get angry and cause a scene. It’s best to move over and let him pass you. Plus, by Florida law, you’re technically only supposed to use the left lane to pass, not cruise.

Avoid tailgating: Driving too close behind a driver may anger them. And it’s also dangerous. In case the driver does something unexpected, there’s not enough distance between your vehicle and the other to get out of the way. In the case you’re being followed, switch lanes and let them pass.

Drive defensively: The best reaction to aggressive drivers is to focus on you — not them. Make sure your seat belt is on, cut out distractions and pay attention to your surroundings.

If you think you have a serious anger problem, ask for help: If you feel like you may have an anger management issue, get professional help. “Drivers who successfully ‘reinvent’ their approach to the road report dramatic changes in attitude and behavior,” according to AAA information on how to avoid aggressive driving.

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use maps with data from AAA to see the average gas price by county.