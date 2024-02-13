May holidays and observances to add to your 2024 calendar
As the old saying goes, April showers bring May flowers.
If you weren't already eager to get outside and soak up everything Mother Nature has to offer, May contains a multitude of holidays that will encourage you to appreciate the beauty of late spring.
May is National Wildflower Month, so it's the perfect time to go on a nature walk in your area. Browse local greenery on Public Gardens Day, or relax at home with National Garden Meditation Day.
Of course, we have to take care of nature to enjoy its bounty. National Water a Flower Day reminds us to care for our beautiful blooms, and Plant Something Day encourages us to get involved and contribute to the good of our planet.
As much fun as you'll have outside, take some time to reflect on how you feel on the inside too.
May is Mental Health Awareness month, and it's a great opportunity to tune into your emotions and ask your loved ones how they're doing. Additionally, May has several holidays that focus on mental health, including National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day, National Mental Health Provider Appreciation Day, and National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.
Take a step back from the rat race and enjoy World Meditation Day, or release some energy while running around on National Play Outside Day.
Finally, don't forget about this month's headliners: Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day and Memorial Day.
These fun, creative, and meaningful holidays will help you make the most of the spring season.
Daily holidays and observances in May 2024
May 1
Law Day
Learn to Ride a Bike Day
May Day
National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day
National Chocolate Parfait Day
National Interpreter Appreciation Day
National Loyalty Day
National Mother Goose Day
National Skilled Trades Day
School Principals’ Day
World Lyme Day
May 2
International Harry Potter Day
National Brothers and Sisters Day
National Life Insurance Day
National Play Your Ukulele Day
National Truffle Day
World Password Day
World Tuna Day
May 3
International Wild Koala Day
National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day
National Chocolate Custard Day
National Garden Meditation Day
National Paranormal Day
National Public Radio Day
National Raspberry Popover Day
National Space Day
National Textiles Day
National Two Different Colored Shoes Day
May 4
Bird Day
International Firefighters Day
Kentucky Derby
National Fitness Day
National Orange Juice Day
National Pilates Day
National Play Outside Day
National Renewal Day
National Scrapbook Day
National Weather Observers Day
National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day
Star Wars Day
May 5
Cinco de Mayo
Museum Lover’s Day
National Astronaut Day
National Cartoonists Day
National Hoagie Day
National Lemonade Day
Sleep Apnea Awareness Day
World Laughter Day
May 6
Melanoma Monday
Great Lakes Awareness Day
National Herb Day
National Meeting Planners Appreciation Day
National Nurses Day
National Scrapbooking Day
May 7
National Asthma Day
National Barrier Awareness Day
National Foster Care Day
National Teacher Appreciation Day
National Tourism Day
May 8
National Coconut Cream Pie Day
National Give Someone a Cupcake Day
National Have a Coke Day
National Receptionists Day
National Student Nurse Day
Truman Day
World Ovarian Cancer Day
World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day
May 9
Ascension Day
Make A Book Day
National Alphabet Magnet Day
National Butterscotch Brownie Day
National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day
National Lost Sock Memorial Day
National Sleepover Day
May 10
Child Care Provider Day
National Clean Your Room Day
National Golf Day
National School Nurse Day
National Shrimp Day
National Small Business Day
Public Gardens Day
World Lupus Day
May 11
Brunch for Lunch Day
National Archery Day
National Babysitter's Day
National Dog Mom's Day
National Foam Rolling Day
National Miniature Golf Day
National Train Day
National Twilight Zone Day
World Fair Trade Day
World Migratory Bird Day
May 12
International Nurses Day
Mother's Day
Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) International Awareness
National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day
National Hospital Day
National Limerick Day
National Mental Health Provider Appreciation Day
National Nutty Fudge Day
World Topiary Day
May 13
International Hummus Day
National Apple Pie Day
National Frog Jumping Day
National Fruit Cocktail Day
May 14
Bond With Your Dog Day
International Chihuahua Appreciation Day
National Buttermilk Biscuit Day
National Dance Like A Chicken Day
National Decency Day
May 15
Bring Flowers to Someone Day
International Day of Families
National Chocolate Chip Day
National Nylon Stocking Day
Peace Officers Memorial Day
Straw Hat Day
May 16
National Barbecue Day
National Biographer's Day
National Classic Movie Day
National Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day
National Love a Tree Day
National Mimosa Day
National Notebook Day
National Piercing Day
National Sea Monkey Day
Ride a Unicycle Day
May 17
International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia
Malcolm X Day
NASCAR Day
National Bike to School Day
National Bike to Work Day
National Cherry Cobbler Day
National Endangered Species Day
National Mushroom Hunting Day
National Pizza Party Day
National Walnut Day
Virtual Assistants Day
World Hypertension Day
May 18
Armed Forces Day
Global Accessibility Awareness Day
National Cheese Soufflé Day
National Learn to Swim Day
National No Dirty Dishes Day
National River Cleanup Day
National Visit Your Relatives Day
Plant a Lemon Tree Day
Send an Electronic Greeting Card Day
May 19
National Devil’s Food Cake Day
Plant Something Day
Stepmother's Day
World Baking Day
World Family Doctor Day
World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day
May 20
National Be A Millionaire Day
National Pick Strawberries Day
National Rescue Dog Day
National Streaming Day
National Women in Aerospace Day
World Bee Day
May 21
Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day
National Memo Day
National Strawberries and Cream Day
National Talk Like Yoda Day
National Waitstaff Day
Pesach Sheni (evening of May 21 to nightfall on May 22)
World Meditation Day
May 22
Buy a Musical Instrument Day
Emergency Medical Services for Children Day
Harvey Milk Day
National Craft Distillery Day
National Maritime Day
National Solitaire Day
National Vanilla Pudding Day
Sherlock Holmes Day
May 23
International Chardonnay Day
National Lucky Penny Day
National Taffy Day
World Turtle Day
May 24
Brother's Day
National Asparagus Day
National Cooler Day
National Road Trip Day
National Scavenger Hunt Day
World Schizophrenia Awareness Day
May 25
Geek Pride Day
National Missing Children's Day
National Italian Beef Day
National Tap Dance Day
National Wine Day
Towel Day
World Thyroid Day
May 26
National Blueberry Cheesecake Day
National Family Fun Day
National Paper Airplane Day
May 27
Memorial Day
National Cellophane Tape Day
National Grape
National Grape Popsicle Day
National Sunscreen Day
May 28
Amnesty International Day
National Brisket Day
National Hamburger Day
Whooping Crane Day
World Blood Cancer Day
World Hunger Day
May 29
Mount Everest Day
National Alligator Day
National Flip Flop Day
National Paperclip Day
National Senior Health and Fitness Day
National Snail Day
World Otter Day
May 30
International Hug Your Cat Day
National Creativity Day
National Mint Julep Day
National Water a Flower Day
World Multiple Sclerosis Day
May 31
National Heat Awareness Day
National Macaroon Day
National Save Your Hearing Day
National Smile Day
World Parrot Day
Weekly Observances in May 2024
April 28 to May 4: National Small Business Week
May 5 to 11: Be Kind to Animals Week, Women in Construction Week, Hurricane Preparedness Week, National Pet Week, National Wildflower Week
May 6 to May 10: Teacher Appreciation Week
May 6 to 12: Children’s Book Week, National Nurses Week
May 13 to 19: American Craft Beer Week, Bike to Work Week, National Stuttering Awareness Week
May 15 to 21: National Public Works Week, National Vegetarian Week
May 19 to 25: National EMS Week, National Travel and Tourism Week
Monthly Observances in May 2024
ALS Awareness Month
American Cheese Month
American Wetlands Month
Arthritis Awareness Month
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Better Sleep Month
Bladder Cancer Awareness Month
Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month
Brain Cancer Awareness Month
Building Safety Month
Celiac Awareness Month
Chip Your Pet Month
Clean Air Month
Family Wellness Month
Fibromyalgia Education and Awareness Month
Gardening for Wildlife Month
Homeschool Awareness Month
International Drum Month
Jewish American Heritage Month
Latino Books Month
Lettuce Month
Lupus Awareness Month
Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Mental Health Awareness Month
Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
National Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month
National Asparagus Month
National Barbecue Month
National Bicycle Safety Month
National Blood Pressure Month
National Cancer Research Month
National Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month
National Foster Care Month
National Hamburger Month
National Inventors Month
National Lyme Disease Awareness Month
National Meditation Month
National Pet Month
National Physical Fitness and Sports Month
National Salad Month
National Salsa Month
National Strawberry Month
National Tennis Month
National Walking Month
National Wildfire Awareness Month
Pet Sitter Safety Month
Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Small Business Month
Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month (May 15 - June 15)
This article was originally published on TODAY.com