May holidays and observances to add to your 2024 calendar

As the old saying goes, April showers bring May flowers.

If you weren't already eager to get outside and soak up everything Mother Nature has to offer, May contains a multitude of holidays that will encourage you to appreciate the beauty of late spring.

May is National Wildflower Month, so it's the perfect time to go on a nature walk in your area. Browse local greenery on Public Gardens Day, or relax at home with National Garden Meditation Day.

Of course, we have to take care of nature to enjoy its bounty. National Water a Flower Day reminds us to care for our beautiful blooms, and Plant Something Day encourages us to get involved and contribute to the good of our planet.

As much fun as you'll have outside, take some time to reflect on how you feel on the inside too.

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and it's a great opportunity to tune into your emotions and ask your loved ones how they're doing. Additionally, May has several holidays that focus on mental health, including National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day, National Mental Health Provider Appreciation Day, and National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

Take a step back from the rat race and enjoy World Meditation Day, or release some energy while running around on National Play Outside Day.

Finally, don't forget about this month's headliners: Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day and Memorial Day.

These fun, creative, and meaningful holidays will help you make the most of the spring season.

Daily holidays and observances in May 2024

May 1

  • Law Day

  • Learn to Ride a Bike Day

  • Lei Day

  • May Day

  • National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day

  • National Chocolate Parfait Day

  • National Interpreter Appreciation Day

  • National Loyalty Day

  • National Mother Goose Day

  • National Skilled Trades Day

  • School Principals’ Day

  • World Lyme Day

May 2

  • International Harry Potter Day

  • National Brothers and Sisters Day

  • National Life Insurance Day

  • National Play Your Ukulele Day

  • National Truffle Day

  • World Password Day

  • World Tuna Day

May 3

  • International Wild Koala Day

  • National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day

  • National Chocolate Custard Day

  • National Garden Meditation Day

  • National Paranormal Day

  • National Public Radio Day

  • National Raspberry Popover Day

  • National Space Day

  • National Textiles Day

  • National Two Different Colored Shoes Day

May 4

  • Bird Day

  • International Firefighters Day

  • Kentucky Derby

  • National Fitness Day

  • National Orange Juice Day

  • National Pilates Day

  • National Play Outside Day

  • National Renewal Day

  • National Scrapbook Day

  • National Weather Observers Day

  • National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

  • Star Wars Day

May 5

  • Cinco de Mayo

  • Museum Lover’s Day

  • National Astronaut Day

  • National Cartoonists Day

  • National Hoagie Day

  • National Lemonade Day

  • Sleep Apnea Awareness Day

  • World Laughter Day

May 6

  • Melanoma Monday

  • Great Lakes Awareness Day

  • National Herb Day

  • National Meeting Planners Appreciation Day

  • National Nurses Day

  • National Scrapbooking Day

May 7

  • National Asthma Day

  • National Barrier Awareness Day

  • National Foster Care Day

  • National Teacher Appreciation Day

  • National Tourism Day

May 8

  • National Coconut Cream Pie Day

  • National Give Someone a Cupcake Day

  • National Have a Coke Day

  • National Receptionists Day

  • National Student Nurse Day

  • Truman Day

  • World Ovarian Cancer Day

  • World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

May 9

  • Ascension Day

  • Make A Book Day

  • National Alphabet Magnet Day

  • National Butterscotch Brownie Day

  • National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

  • National Lost Sock Memorial Day

  • National Sleepover Day

May 10

  • Child Care Provider Day

  • National Clean Your Room Day

  • National Golf Day

  • National School Nurse Day

  • National Shrimp Day

  • National Small Business Day

  • Public Gardens Day

  • World Lupus Day

May 11

  • Brunch for Lunch Day

  • National Archery Day

  • National Babysitter's Day

  • National Dog Mom's Day

  • National Foam Rolling Day

  • National Miniature Golf Day

  • National Train Day

  • National Twilight Zone Day

  • World Fair Trade Day

  • World Migratory Bird Day

May 12

  • International Nurses Day

  • Mother's Day

  • Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) International Awareness

  • National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day

  • National Hospital Day

  • National Limerick Day

  • National Mental Health Provider Appreciation Day

  • National Nutty Fudge Day

  • World Topiary Day

May 13

  • International Hummus Day

  • National Apple Pie Day

  • National Frog Jumping Day

  • National Fruit Cocktail Day

May 14

  • Bond With Your Dog Day

  • International Chihuahua Appreciation Day

  • National Buttermilk Biscuit Day

  • National Dance Like A Chicken Day

  • National Decency Day

May 15

  • Bring Flowers to Someone Day

  • International Day of Families

  • National Chocolate Chip Day

  • National Nylon Stocking Day

  • Peace Officers Memorial Day

  • Straw Hat Day

May 16

  • National Barbecue Day

  • National Biographer's Day

  • National Classic Movie Day

  • National Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day

  • National Love a Tree Day

  • National Mimosa Day

  • National Notebook Day

  • National Piercing Day

  • National Sea Monkey Day

  • Ride a Unicycle Day

May 17

  • International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia

  • Malcolm X Day

  • NASCAR Day

  • National Bike to School Day

  • National Bike to Work Day

  • National Cherry Cobbler Day

  • National Endangered Species Day

  • National Mushroom Hunting Day

  • National Pizza Party Day

  • National Walnut Day

  • Virtual Assistants Day

  • World Hypertension Day

May 18

  • Armed Forces Day

  • Global Accessibility Awareness Day

  • National Cheese Soufflé Day

  • National Learn to Swim Day

  • National No Dirty Dishes Day

  • National River Cleanup Day

  • National Visit Your Relatives Day

  • Plant a Lemon Tree Day

  • Send an Electronic Greeting Card Day

May 19

  • National Devil’s Food Cake Day

  • Plant Something Day

  • Stepmother's Day

  • World Baking Day

  • World Family Doctor Day

  • World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day

May 20

  • National Be A Millionaire Day

  • National Pick Strawberries Day

  • National Rescue Dog Day

  • National Streaming Day

  • National Women in Aerospace Day

  • World Bee Day

May 21

  • Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day

  • National Memo Day

  • National Strawberries and Cream Day

  • National Talk Like Yoda Day

  • National Waitstaff Day

  • Pesach Sheni (evening of May 21 to nightfall on May 22)

  • World Meditation Day

May 22

  • Buy a Musical Instrument Day

  • Emergency Medical Services for Children Day

  • Harvey Milk Day

  • National Craft Distillery Day

  • National Maritime Day

  • National Solitaire Day

  • National Vanilla Pudding Day

  • Sherlock Holmes Day

May 23

  • International Chardonnay Day

  • National Lucky Penny Day

  • National Taffy Day

  • World Turtle Day

May 24

  • Brother's Day

  • National Asparagus Day

  • National Cooler Day

  • National Road Trip Day

  • National Scavenger Hunt Day

  • World Schizophrenia Awareness Day

May 25

  • Geek Pride Day

  • National Missing Children's Day

  • National Italian Beef Day

  • National Tap Dance Day

  • National Wine Day

  • Towel Day

  • World Thyroid Day

May 26

  • National Blueberry Cheesecake Day

  • National Family Fun Day

  • National Paper Airplane Day

May 27

  • Memorial Day

  • National Cellophane Tape Day

  • National Grape

  • National Grape Popsicle Day

  • National Sunscreen Day

May 28

  • Amnesty International Day

  • National Brisket Day

  • National Hamburger Day

  • Whooping Crane Day

  • World Blood Cancer Day

  • World Hunger Day

May 29

  • Mount Everest Day

  • National Alligator Day

  • National Flip Flop Day

  • National Paperclip Day

  • National Senior Health and Fitness Day

  • National Snail Day

  • World Otter Day

May 30

  • International Hug Your Cat Day

  • National Creativity Day

  • National Mint Julep Day

  • National Water a Flower Day

  • World Multiple Sclerosis Day

May 31

  • National Heat Awareness Day

  • National Macaroon Day

  • National Save Your Hearing Day

  • National Smile Day

  • World Parrot Day

Weekly Observances in May 2024

  • April 28 to May 4: National Small Business Week

  • May 5 to 11: Be Kind to Animals Week, Women in Construction Week, Hurricane Preparedness Week, National Pet Week, National Wildflower Week

  • May 6 to May 10: Teacher Appreciation Week

  • May 6 to 12: Children’s Book Week, National Nurses Week

  • May 13 to 19: American Craft Beer Week, Bike to Work Week, National Stuttering Awareness Week

  • May 15 to 21: National Public Works Week, National Vegetarian Week

  • May 19 to 25: National EMS Week, National Travel and Tourism Week

Monthly Observances in May 2024

  • ALS Awareness Month

  • American Cheese Month

  • American Wetlands Month

  • Arthritis Awareness Month

  • Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

  • Better Sleep Month

  • Bladder Cancer Awareness Month

  • Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month

  • Brain Cancer Awareness Month

  • Building Safety Month

  • Celiac Awareness Month

  • Chip Your Pet Month

  • Clean Air Month

  • Family Wellness Month

  • Fibromyalgia Education and Awareness Month

  • Gardening for Wildlife Month

  • Homeschool Awareness Month

  • International Drum Month

  • Jewish American Heritage Month

  • Latino Books Month

  • Lettuce Month

  • Lupus Awareness Month

  • Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month

  • Mental Health Awareness Month

  • Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

  • National Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month

  • National Asparagus Month

  • National Barbecue Month

  • National Bicycle Safety Month

  • National Blood Pressure Month

  • National Cancer Research Month

  • National Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month

  • National Foster Care Month

  • National Hamburger Month

  • National Inventors Month

  • National Lyme Disease Awareness Month

  • National Meditation Month

  • National Pet Month

  • National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

  • National Salad Month

  • National Salsa Month

  • National Strawberry Month

  • National Tennis Month

  • National Walking Month

  • National Wildfire Awareness Month

  • Pet Sitter Safety Month

  • Skin Cancer Awareness Month

  • Small Business Month

  • Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month (May 15 - June 15)

