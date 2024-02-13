May holidays and observances to add to your 2024 calendar

As the old saying goes, April showers bring May flowers.

If you weren't already eager to get outside and soak up everything Mother Nature has to offer, May contains a multitude of holidays that will encourage you to appreciate the beauty of late spring.

May is National Wildflower Month, so it's the perfect time to go on a nature walk in your area. Browse local greenery on Public Gardens Day, or relax at home with National Garden Meditation Day.

Of course, we have to take care of nature to enjoy its bounty. National Water a Flower Day reminds us to care for our beautiful blooms, and Plant Something Day encourages us to get involved and contribute to the good of our planet.

As much fun as you'll have outside, take some time to reflect on how you feel on the inside too.

May is Mental Health Awareness month, and it's a great opportunity to tune into your emotions and ask your loved ones how they're doing. Additionally, May has several holidays that focus on mental health, including National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day, National Mental Health Provider Appreciation Day, and National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

Take a step back from the rat race and enjoy World Meditation Day, or release some energy while running around on National Play Outside Day.

Finally, don't forget about this month's headliners: Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day and Memorial Day.

These fun, creative, and meaningful holidays will help you make the most of the spring season.

Daily holidays and observances in May 2024

May 1

Law Day

Learn to Ride a Bike Day

Lei Day

May Day

National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day

National Chocolate Parfait Day

National Interpreter Appreciation Day

National Loyalty Day

National Mother Goose Day

National Skilled Trades Day

School Principals’ Day

World Lyme Day

May 2

International Harry Potter Day

National Brothers and Sisters Day

National Life Insurance Day

National Play Your Ukulele Day

National Truffle Day

World Password Day

World Tuna Day

May 3

International Wild Koala Day

National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day

National Chocolate Custard Day

National Garden Meditation Day

National Paranormal Day

National Public Radio Day

National Raspberry Popover Day

National Space Day

National Textiles Day

National Two Different Colored Shoes Day

May 4

Bird Day

International Firefighters Day

Kentucky Derby

National Fitness Day

National Orange Juice Day

National Pilates Day

National Play Outside Day

National Renewal Day

National Scrapbook Day

National Weather Observers Day

National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

Star Wars Day

May 5

Cinco de Mayo

Museum Lover’s Day

National Astronaut Day

National Cartoonists Day

National Hoagie Day

National Lemonade Day

Sleep Apnea Awareness Day

World Laughter Day

May 6

Melanoma Monday

Great Lakes Awareness Day

National Herb Day

National Meeting Planners Appreciation Day

National Nurses Day

National Scrapbooking Day

May 7

National Asthma Day

National Barrier Awareness Day

National Foster Care Day

National Teacher Appreciation Day

National Tourism Day

May 8

National Coconut Cream Pie Day

National Give Someone a Cupcake Day

National Have a Coke Day

National Receptionists Day

National Student Nurse Day

Truman Day

World Ovarian Cancer Day

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

May 9

Ascension Day

Make A Book Day

National Alphabet Magnet Day

National Butterscotch Brownie Day

National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

National Lost Sock Memorial Day

National Sleepover Day

May 10

Child Care Provider Day

National Clean Your Room Day

National Golf Day

National School Nurse Day

National Shrimp Day

National Small Business Day

Public Gardens Day

World Lupus Day

May 11

Brunch for Lunch Day

National Archery Day

National Babysitter's Day

National Dog Mom's Day

National Foam Rolling Day

National Miniature Golf Day

National Train Day

National Twilight Zone Day

World Fair Trade Day

World Migratory Bird Day

May 12

International Nurses Day

Mother's Day

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) International Awareness

National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day

National Hospital Day

National Limerick Day

National Mental Health Provider Appreciation Day

National Nutty Fudge Day

World Topiary Day

May 13

International Hummus Day

National Apple Pie Day

National Frog Jumping Day

National Fruit Cocktail Day

May 14

Bond With Your Dog Day

International Chihuahua Appreciation Day

National Buttermilk Biscuit Day

National Dance Like A Chicken Day

National Decency Day

May 15

Bring Flowers to Someone Day

International Day of Families

National Chocolate Chip Day

National Nylon Stocking Day

Peace Officers Memorial Day

Straw Hat Day

May 16

National Barbecue Day

National Biographer's Day

National Classic Movie Day

National Do Something Good for Your Neighbor Day

National Love a Tree Day

National Mimosa Day

National Notebook Day

National Piercing Day

National Sea Monkey Day

Ride a Unicycle Day

May 17

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia

Malcolm X Day

NASCAR Day

National Bike to School Day

National Bike to Work Day

National Cherry Cobbler Day

National Endangered Species Day

National Mushroom Hunting Day

National Pizza Party Day

National Walnut Day

Virtual Assistants Day

World Hypertension Day

May 18

Armed Forces Day

Global Accessibility Awareness Day

National Cheese Soufflé Day

National Learn to Swim Day

National No Dirty Dishes Day

National River Cleanup Day

National Visit Your Relatives Day

Plant a Lemon Tree Day

Send an Electronic Greeting Card Day

May 19

National Devil’s Food Cake Day

Plant Something Day

Stepmother's Day

World Baking Day

World Family Doctor Day

World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day

May 20

National Be A Millionaire Day

National Pick Strawberries Day

National Rescue Dog Day

National Streaming Day

National Women in Aerospace Day

World Bee Day

May 21

Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Day

National Memo Day

National Strawberries and Cream Day

National Talk Like Yoda Day

National Waitstaff Day

Pesach Sheni (evening of May 21 to nightfall on May 22)

World Meditation Day

May 22

Buy a Musical Instrument Day

Emergency Medical Services for Children Day

Harvey Milk Day

National Craft Distillery Day

National Maritime Day

National Solitaire Day

National Vanilla Pudding Day

Sherlock Holmes Day

May 23

International Chardonnay Day

National Lucky Penny Day

National Taffy Day

World Turtle Day

May 24

Brother's Day

National Asparagus Day

National Cooler Day

National Road Trip Day

National Scavenger Hunt Day

World Schizophrenia Awareness Day

May 25

Geek Pride Day

National Missing Children's Day

National Italian Beef Day

National Tap Dance Day

National Wine Day

Towel Day

World Thyroid Day

May 26

National Blueberry Cheesecake Day

National Family Fun Day

National Paper Airplane Day

May 27

Memorial Day

National Cellophane Tape Day

National Grape

National Grape Popsicle Day

National Sunscreen Day

May 28

Amnesty International Day

National Brisket Day

National Hamburger Day

Whooping Crane Day

World Blood Cancer Day

World Hunger Day

May 29

Mount Everest Day

National Alligator Day

National Flip Flop Day

National Paperclip Day

National Senior Health and Fitness Day

National Snail Day

World Otter Day

May 30

International Hug Your Cat Day

National Creativity Day

National Mint Julep Day

National Water a Flower Day

World Multiple Sclerosis Day

May 31

National Heat Awareness Day

National Macaroon Day

National Save Your Hearing Day

National Smile Day

World Parrot Day

Weekly Observances in May 2024

April 28 to May 4: National Small Business Week

May 5 to 11: Be Kind to Animals Week, Women in Construction Week, Hurricane Preparedness Week, National Pet Week, National Wildflower Week

May 6 to May 10: Teacher Appreciation Week

May 6 to 12: Children’s Book Week, National Nurses Week

May 13 to 19: American Craft Beer Week, Bike to Work Week, National Stuttering Awareness Week

May 15 to 21: National Public Works Week, National Vegetarian Week

May 19 to 25: National EMS Week, National Travel and Tourism Week

Monthly Observances in May 2024

ALS Awareness Month

American Cheese Month

American Wetlands Month

Arthritis Awareness Month

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Better Sleep Month

Bladder Cancer Awareness Month

Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month

Brain Cancer Awareness Month

Building Safety Month

Celiac Awareness Month

Chip Your Pet Month

Clean Air Month

Family Wellness Month

Fibromyalgia Education and Awareness Month

Gardening for Wildlife Month

Homeschool Awareness Month

International Drum Month

Jewish American Heritage Month

Latino Books Month

Lettuce Month

Lupus Awareness Month

Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Mental Health Awareness Month

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

National Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month

National Asparagus Month

National Barbecue Month

National Bicycle Safety Month

National Blood Pressure Month

National Cancer Research Month

National Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month

National Foster Care Month

National Hamburger Month

National Inventors Month

National Lyme Disease Awareness Month

National Meditation Month

National Pet Month

National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

National Salad Month

National Salsa Month

National Strawberry Month

National Tennis Month

National Walking Month

National Wildfire Awareness Month

Pet Sitter Safety Month

Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Small Business Month

Tourette Syndrome Awareness Month (May 15 - June 15)

