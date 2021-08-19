May indictments handed down

The Portsmouth Daily Times, Ohio
·2 min read

Aug. 19—SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on August 13 and returned 24 Public Indictments and two Secret Indictments. There were two No Bills. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

RICHARD L. NORMAN, 52, Lucasville, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

CECILIA MARIE BAKER, 44, New Boston, Ohio, 2 Counts Aggravated Arson and Tampering with Evidence.

REBECCA LYNN HEDGE, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

DAVID J. SCHARBOUGH, 34, New Boston, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

SADIE WILLIAMS, 19, Lucasville, Ohio, Aggravated Burglary.

GREGORY A. KENNISON, 32, Lucasville, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability.

STERLING JORDAN TUCK, 27, Dayton, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, 2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Marihuana.

TAYLOR L. PIERCE, 27, Dayton, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, 2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Marihuana.

LISA THOMAS, 56, Wheelersburg, Ohio, 4 Counts Endangering Children.

RENEE GINN, 54, Garrison, Kentucky, Tampering with Records, 3 Counts Endangering Children and Tampering with Evidence.

DAVID ALLEN MAYS, II, 34, Otway, Ohio, Felonious Assault, 2 Counts Aggravated Menacing and 2 Counts Violating a Protection Order.

CHRISTOPHER PRIDEMORE, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Vehicular Assault and OVI.

LARRY W. STAPLETON, 53, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits.

CARLA A. BLAIR, 45, McDermott, Ohio, Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits.

CHRISTINA M. HAMMONS, 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits.

ANTONIO M. JOHNSON, JR., 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

AMBER LYNN SPRIGGS, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

RICKY L. SPARKS, 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

JEFFREY ALLEN HOWARD, II, 34, Plain City, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstructing Official Business and Resisting Arrest.

DUSTY W. CARRINGTON, 37, Vanceburg, Kentucky, Possessing Criminal Tools and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

BRANDON L. CRABTREE, 27, Lucasville, Ohio, Breaking and Entering, Petty Theft and Possessing Criminal Tools.

WAYLON J. HOLBROOK, 42, Homeless, Domestic Violence.

ROBERT M. LEWIS, 53, Lucasville, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

RYAN SLUSHER, 37, Lucasville, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Byron York's Daily Memo: A Capitol riot story

    Welcome to Byron York's Daily Memo newsletter.

  • Couple arrested in Hawaii for vacationing with fake vaccination cards

    Airport staff noticed their children were too young to be vaccinated

  • Man faces at least 24 years in prison after pleading guilty in 3 Durham rape cases

    Among other charges, Michael Brooks, Jr. pleaded guilty to choking and raping a 68-year-old Durham woman in 2017.

  • Neighbor Charged with Hate Crime Accused of Coming Back for More

    King County Sheriff’s OfficeIn 2017, Thi Pham, a 33-year-old Vietnamese woman, moved to Shoreline, Washington, to live with her husband, William Healy. To hear the couple tell it, virtually from the moment Pham arrived, she was under verbal attack from a racist next-door neighbor, Jan Myers.According to Healy and Pham, Myers, 72, began unleashing slurs, calling her “Miss Vietnam” and “Miss Saigon” and alleging that she was a mail-order bride.Myers, meanwhile, said she really only had a problem w

  • Forensic nurse who examined woman accusing Trevor Bauer of sexual assault: 'I had never seen that before'

    The nurse, Kelly Valencia, described the bruising on the woman's genitals as "red and purple." She said on Tuesday that "it was frankly alarming."

  • ‘I think she’s out,’ deputy says after violent arrest

    Body cameras worn by the deputies with the Solano County Sheriff's Office recorded them pulling guns on Nakia Porter before slamming her to the pavement while handcuffing her along a rural road in the town of Dixon on the night of Aug. 6, 2020. Porter's father, Joe Powell, was also placed in handcuffs and briefly detained. Porter was jailed overnight on suspicion of resisting arrest, but never charged.

  • Bartender Seen Kissing Married Man in VFW Bar Before Body Found on Farm: Cops

    Isanti County Sheriff/GoFundMeOn Aug. 5, Amanda Jo Vangrinsven disappeared.That night, Vangrinsven, 32, was seen drinking with Richard Melvin Peterson, 37, at the Isanti, Minnesota VFW hall where she tended bar, and where Peterson reportedly served in a “leadership position.” But Vangrinsven had had too much to drink, according to an unsealed search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast, and Peterson told her friends he would drive her home.Instead, Peterson and Vangrinsven wound up at The Dugout

  • New details emerge about missing family found dead in Mariposa Co.

    Action News has learned new details about the two adults and young child found dead in Mariposa County.

  • Former Parkland deputy: 'I did the best I could"

    The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead said after a hearing Wednesday that he never would have sat idle if he had known people were being killed. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, 58, appeared in court, where his attorney argued to dismiss child negligence charges against him, the Sun Sentinel reported. After the hearing, Peterson lost his composure and fought back tears as he described how his life has changed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

  • One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Gave Horrific Testimony In Court On The First Day Of His Trial

    “This case is about a predator,” prosecutors told the jury on the first day of the trial against the singer.View Entire Post ›

  • Parents charged after baby left in hot car on Long Island

    The 1-year old boy was found alone, crying and sweating, in the back of a Mercedes-Benz outside the Americana Mall in Manhasset Tuesday afternoon.

  • 2 women dead after shooting at Indiana automotive plant, authorities say; suspect arrested

    A woman and her granddaughter were shot dead Wednesday after a gunman opened fire outside a central Indiana automotive plant, authorities said.

  • Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids

    A white Iowa woman who said she drove her SUV into two children in 2019 to try to kill them because of their race was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison on federal hate crimes charges. Nicole Poole Franklin had already been sentenced to up to 25 years, including a mandatory minimum of 17 1/2, on state attempted murder charges in the Dec. 9, 2019, attacks in Des Moines. In a separate federal proceeding, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Poole Franklin on Thursday to 304 months in prison, or 25 years and four months.

  • Police jailed a man for murder; algorithm was key evidence

    Michael Williams’ wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail. Williams was arrested last August, accused of murdering a young man from the neighborhood who asked him for a ride during a night of unrest over police brutality. The key evidence came from video of a car driving through an intersection, and a loud bang picked up by acoustic sensors.

  • D.C. judge reverses magistrate who ordered Fort Worth Capitol riot suspect’s release

    Thomas Ballard, 35, assaulted law enforcement officers outside the U.S. Capitol with a table top and baton on Jan. 6, authorities alleged.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant autopsy reveals how many times Ohio police fatally shot teen

    An autopsy from the Franklin County coroner’s office has revealed Ma’Khia Bryant was shot four times when she was killed […] The post Ma’Khia Bryant autopsy reveals how many times Ohio police fatally shot teen appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Judge denies woman restraining order against Dodgers' Bauer

    A Los Angeles judge sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters. In denying the order after a four-day hearing, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman's testimony, Bauer followed her boundaries when she set them, and he couldn't know the boundaries she didn't express to him. The judge said the woman’s petition asking for the domestic violence restraining order was “materially misleading.”

  • ‘It’s not very church-like.’ SC woman evicted from church-owned house after 25 years

    At the end of July, the 76-year-old woman, her sons and a friend had to collect what belongings they could from the yard of a Columbia home where she lived for decades. “For them to put her out in COVID season, I don’t know where God is in this matter.”

  • Family of 3 found dead in remote California hiking area

    A family of three who had been reported missing was found dead along with the family’s dog on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Adrian Thomas of KPGE-TV reports from Mariposa, California.

  • Victim’s family prepares for ‘day of reckoning’ in 47-year-old Fort Worth cold case

    Carla Walker’s murder in 1974 forever changed a Fort Worth community. Her suspected killer goes to trial on Thursday.