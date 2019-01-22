The 'you may know me from' meme is for all the annoying questions people have about your job

Laura Byager

Getting that bread ain't always easy. No matter what your job is, there are bound to be elements of it that other people just don't get. 

People on Twitter are now sharing all the annoying misconceptions about their jobs using the  "Hello I'm an X. You may know me from my greatest hits such as..." -meme. 

The meme encourages you to share the clarifications you find yourself making over and over again about your job, as well as the answers to the most common questions about your job — presented in the meme as the "greatest hits" of your profession. 

The meme was born on Twitter when @YourMomsucksTho's tweet about common frustrations about mom life went viral. 

The meme quickly took off as people used it as a way to air all their own "greatest hits."

Joanne Harris, author of Chocolat, even got involved in the meme action. 

Hi, I'm a journalist. You may know me from greatest hits like: "No, I don't just write about cat videos," and "Yes, I do spend all day on the internet."

