The 'you may know me from' meme is for all the annoying questions people have about your job

Getting that bread ain't always easy. No matter what your job is, there are bound to be elements of it that other people just don't get.

People on Twitter are now sharing all the annoying misconceptions about their jobs using the "Hello I'm an X. You may know me from my greatest hits such as..." -meme.

The meme encourages you to share the clarifications you find yourself making over and over again about your job, as well as the answers to the most common questions about your job — presented in the meme as the "greatest hits" of your profession.

The meme was born on Twitter when @YourMomsucksTho's tweet about common frustrations about mom life went viral.

Hi, i'm a mom. You might know me from some of my Greatest Hits like "I thought your game was cancelled", "please don't fart on your sister", "why are there dirty socks in the refrigerator" and "I've clearly failed as a mother, just wait until your father gets home" — 🇺🇸Elisabeth🇺🇸 (@YourMomsucksTho) January 17, 2019

The meme quickly took off as people used it as a way to air all their own "greatest hits."

Hi, I’m a climate scientist. You may know me from my greatest hits including, “No, it’s not a natural cycle,” “Yes, I know it’s been warmer before (and the only reason YOU know is because we scientists told you so),” and “Just because it’s on YouTube doesn’t mean it’s true.” https://t.co/0TwoErsgvA — Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) January 20, 2019

Joanne Harris, author of Chocolat, even got involved in the meme action.

Hello, I'm an author. You may know me from my greatest hits, including: "No, not like J. K. Rowling", "exposure doesn't pay the bills,", and "I don't know, *have* you heard of me?" https://t.co/6Y7zo107bX — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) January 19, 2019

Hi! I'm a philosopher. You might know me from such hits as "No, I don't have any sayings," "You must be thinking of psychology," "That would be begging the question" and its even more popular follow-up, "That's not what 'begging the question' means." — Daily Nous (@DailyNousEditor) January 21, 2019

Hi! I’m a professor. You might know me from my greatest hits, including “Of course it is, *everything* is relevant for the exam,” “No i don’t have summers off,” and my chart-topper, “It’s on the syllabus.” https://t.co/9g5yvjZVdw — Johannes Haushofer (@jhaushofer) January 20, 2019

Hello i'm a Marketer. You may know me from greatest hits such as "No, I can't just make it go viral", "No, our target audience can’t be everybody", "No we can't photoshop a video" and "Yes, you absolutely will need a copywriter!" https://t.co/JNXE7W0qSn — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) January 21, 2019

Hi, I'm a hacker. You might know me from some of my greatest hits like "No, I can't hack your ex-girlfriend's Facebook," "Yes, that can be hacked," and "No, it doesn't work that way." https://t.co/Xp5UxV2HYh — Ian Coldwater 👻🌿✨ (@IanColdwater) January 20, 2019

Hi, I’m a #nurse. You might know me from some of my greatest hits like: “please gown and glove before entering the room;” “gel in, gel out;” “stop pulling at your IV;” “we need to scoot you up in the bed;” and “have you started passing gas?” #medtwitter https://t.co/j5jktYNgTv — reepRN (@reepRN) January 17, 2019

Hi, I'm a journalist. You may know me from greatest hits like: "No, I don't just write about cat videos," and "Yes, I do spend all day on the internet."