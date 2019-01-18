You May Have Been Looking At IREIT Global (SGX:UD1U) All Wrong

IREIT Global is a S$458m small-cap, real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Singapore, Singapore. REITs own and operate income-generating property and adhere to a different set of regulations. This impacts how UD1U’s business operates and also how we should analyse its stock. Below, I’ll look at a few important metrics to keep in mind as part of your research on UD1U.

REIT investors should be familiar with the term Fund from Operations (FFO) – a REIT’s main source of cash flow from its day-to-day business activities. FFO is a higher quality measure of earnings because it takes out the impact of non-recurring sales and non-cash items such as depreciation. These items can distort the bottom line and not necessarily reflective of UD1U’s daily operations. For UD1U, its FFO of €29m makes up 101% of its gross profit, which means the majority of its earnings are high-quality and recurring.

UD1U’s financial stability can be gauged by seeing how much its FFO generated each year can cover its total amount of debt. The higher the coverage, the less risky UD1U is, broadly speaking, to have debt on its books. The metric I’ll be using, FFO-to-debt, also estimates the time it will take for the company to repay its debt with its FFO. With a ratio of 15%, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor would consider this as significantly high risk. This would take UD1U 6.68 years to pay off using operating income alone. Given that long-term debt is a multi-year commitment this is not unusual, however, the longer it takes for a company to pay back debt, the higher the risk associated with that company.

Next, interest coverage ratio shows how many times UD1U’s earnings can cover its annual interest payments. Usually the ratio is calculated using EBIT, but for REITs, it’s better to use FFO divided by net interest. This is similar to the above concept, but looks at the nearer-term obligations. With an interest coverage ratio of 7.27x, it’s safe to say UD1U is generating an appropriate amount of cash from its borrowings.

I also use FFO to look at UD1U’s valuation relative to other REITs in Singapore by using the price-to-FFO metric. This is conceptually the same as the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, but as previously mentioned, FFO is more suitable. In UD1U’s case its P/FFO is 10.34x, compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it is undervalued.

IREIT Global can bring diversification into your portfolio due to its unique REIT characteristics. Before you make a decision on the stock today, keep in mind I’ve only covered one metric in this article, the FFO, which is by no means comprehensive. I’d strongly recommend continuing your research on the following areas I believe are key fundamentals for UD1U:

