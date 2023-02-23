May lost her job after ignoring the DUP. Now Rishi’s following her lead

Arlene Foster
·3 min read
Theresa May - Leon Neal/Getty
Theresa May - Leon Neal/Getty

It causes me despair to see Rishi Sunak make the same mistakes as Theresa May and her merry band of advisers in December 2017. Then, as prime minister, she went to Brussels to sign a Brexit deal without the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) having seen the text. After a few hours, she had to pull back from lunch to take a phone call from me, when I told her it couldn’t stand. And though she continued regardless, it contributed heavily to her ultimate political demise.

There is an important lesson in this for her successors as Tory leader: ignoring and sidelining the representatives of Unionism may be popular with some in the corridors of Whitehall, but it is monumentally stupid politics. Anyone who sincerely wishes to solve the impasse in Northern Ireland needs to recognise that it is the Unionist community which has the best idea about which deal with Brussels is best for the Union of the United Kingdom.

In simpler terms, Mr Sunak has no viable option but to adopt the DUP’s seven clear tests, advanced by the current leader, Jeffrey Donaldson.

They include a fulfilment of Article 6 of the Acts of Union, which states that “all parts of the UK, for ever, from and after the Union, shall have the same allowances, encouragements, and draw-backs, and be under the same prohibitions, restrictions, and regulations of trade”. An agreement must also preserve the letter and spirit of Northern Ireland’s constitutional guarantee in the Belfast Agreement by requiring consent from a majority of its citizens for any diminution of its status as part of the UK.

But there have been suggestions that the Prime Minister will bypass these tests altogether. The theory is that a deal could get through with Labour votes, dismissing both the DUP and the Tory Brexiteers of the European Research Group. A brave strategy for any Conservative leader, given the defenestrations of recent years.

Moreover, some bright sparks in Downing Street have been talking about going over the heads of the political parties to the people of Northern Ireland. On Monday a few tweets started to appear from various “small businesses” that they needed access to the EU single market. There is a way to have dual market access to both the EU and Great Britain via mutual recognition – but this was rejected by Brussels.

Mr Sunak is pursuing an extremely dangerous strategy. Whether No 10 and the Northern Ireland Office like it or not (and they don’t), there is not one Unionist representative that is in favour of the current protocol – not one. Under our unique system of devolution where there must be support from both nationalists and Unionists, that means there needs to be a recalibration and a fundamental change.

At times it feels as if officials in Whitehall simply don’t understand what is at stake. This is about the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom, not just pesky trade rules.

Going over the heads of the political parties also presupposes that the people of Northern Ireland don’t vote or support the parties we are talking about. Who does Downing Street think gives Sir Jeffrey Donaldson his mandate? Why has that mandate, according to various polls, been growing? Mr Sunak ought to study this matter a little more.

Arlene Foster is a former first minister of Northern Ireland

