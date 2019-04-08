Government to Hold Talks With Labour on Monday: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Theresa May is trying to find a new Brexit compromise with the opposition Labour Party, and her officials will hold “technical talks” talks with the opposition Labour Party on Monday evening. The prime minister is also trying to convince EU leaders that her plan to break the deadlock at home will work and that she only needs a short extension to the Brexit day deadline.

Key Developments:

May’s team has made a compromise offer to Labour, but it doesn’t include the key demand of a customs union, according to a person familiar with the situation“Technical talks” between officials of government and Labour Party to take place this eveningMay invited rank-and-file Tories to briefing on the progress of the negotiations with LabourPM speaks by phone to EU leaders, including Dutch PM RutteLords amend bill aimed at forcing the government to seek an extension to avoid a no-deal Brexit

Lords Amend Cooper’s No-Deal Bill (5:15 p.m.)

The House of Lords has voted through changes to Labour MP Yvette Cooper’s draft bill which aims to prevent a no-deal Brexit. The changes are technical, intended to prevent an accidental no-deal if the government were unable to meet its requirements.

The effect today is that the bill, as amended, will have to come back to the House of Commons this evening to have the amendments signed off. As the changes went through without a vote in the Lords, this ought to be straightforward -- unless an opponent of the bill in the House of Commons tries to lay a trap.

Government to Hold Talks With Labour on Monday (5:10 p.m.)

“Technical talks” between government and Labour Party officials will take place on Monday evening, May’s spokesman said in an emailed statement on Monday.

May Briefs Tories on Labour Talks (4:55 p.m.)

Theresa May invited members of the influential 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Conservative Party MPs to her Downing Street office to brief them on the progress of talks with the opposition Labour Party.

“We’ve had a useful briefing,” Chairman Graham Brady said as he came out. “It was her invitation to bring us up to date.” Asked if the government’s offer included a customs deal, he said: “Talks are proceeding.”

Brexiteer Bernard Jenkin said he’s not happy with the conversation with the prime minister, though he declined to go into details.

Labour-Government Talks to Resume (4:30 p.m.)

Talks between the government and the Labour Party are expected to resume Monday evening, and will probably be at the level of officials rather than ministers, according to an official.

Earlier, a person familiar with the situation said the government had made a new compromise offer to Labour but it didn’t include the customs union, which is a key demand of the opposition.

Barnier Hints Backstop Stays, Deal or No Deal (4:15 p.m.)

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc would not start trade talks with the U.K. in the event of a no-deal Brexit until an agreement has been reached on the Irish border. That means the U.K. has to find a way to keep the Irish border open if it wants a trade deal with the EU, and the only way the two sides have found so far is the backstop.

Barnier also said the bloc is open to rewriting the part of the deal that covers future ties between the U.K. and EU and could move quickly to do that if cross-party talks in London yielded a new compromise.

Ireland Confident Extension Will be Granted (4 p.m.)

Irish PM says he’s confident an agreement will be reached over an extension to the Brexit day deadline at a summit this week. Still, he noted there were different views in the bloc about such a delay.

He was speaking to reporters with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Dublin.

Deal Would Help May in Local Election (2:45 p.m.)

May’s Conservatives stand to gain in local elections next month if the prime minister can secure a Brexit deal, because of the swathe of the electorate who want the divorce over and done with, according to a Tory lord known for his electoral number-crunching.

Some 8,374 seats are up for grabs across England in the May 2 council elections, more than half of them Conservative-held, Robert Hayward said in a briefing in Westminster. That means the election is “target practice on Tory territory,” Hayward, an expert in district-by-district electoral data, told reporters. The Liberal Democrats are best-placed to make gains at the ruling party’s expense, he said.