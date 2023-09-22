'There may be more victims': Stockton school worker arrested, accused of child sex crimes

An ABLE Charter Schools employee raped at least one child and was arrested Thursday as detectives search for more victims, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Erick Whiteside — a campus security monitor who has worked at the Stockton school since 2021 — was booked around 2 p.m. into San Joaquin County Jail. He's behind bars on suspicion of coercing a minor to appear in child pornography, oral sex with a child, and forcible sodomy, inmate records show.

His bail has been set at $1.5 million.

The investigation began last week after a parent of a student from the charter school found text messages between her child and Whiteside, spokesperson Heather Brent said.

The parent alerted school officials, who brought the text messages to the attention of detectives.

"Our CASA (Child Abuse/Sexual Assault) detectives immediately started an investigation and they were able to find another victim," Brent said, before adding there may be more victims than the two who have already been identified.

"Our fear is that now that this is out, more may come forward," the spokeswoman said.

Brent urges those who may have been victimized by Whiteside to contact the sheriff's office at (209) 468-4400 and refer to case number 23-16259. She's also encouraging parents to talk often with their children and ask questions.

"Talking to them, and keeping an open line of communication about safety, even if it were to be at school," she said. "The importance of not sending inappropriate photos or texts on a cell phone to anybody, even if it's someone that they trust."

School officials weren't available late Thursday night, but sent a text to parents regarding the man's arrest.

"He came to us with an extensive background in security and he cleared a department of justice background checks," school officials wrote. "He also served as an engagement specialist and coach."

He was placed on leave earlier this month when school officials were approached by detectives about the cases. Administrators said they couldn't alert parents earlier because deputies urged them to wait as they built a case. He was fired shortly after the allegations came to light.

"The investigation eventually uncovered evidence of predatory behavior..." administrators wrote to parents Thursday. "Now, student safety is our top priority and we acted immediately to ensure that students were out of harm's way. Moving forward, the school will provide counseling for students who need it as a result of this matter."

Whiteside is expected in court on Monday. Prosecutors have 48 hours to file charges or release the former school employee.

Tips to keep your children safe:

Show interest in their day-to-day lives

Get to know the people in your child’s life

Choose caregivers carefully

Know the warning signs

Teach your child about boundaries

Teach your child how to talk about their bodies

Be available

Let them know they won’t get in trouble

Give them the chance to raise new topics

Source: Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network (RAINN)

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County.

