More whistleblowers may be ready to come forward over the Trump-Ukraine scandal

There are two known whistleblowers prepared to discuss US President Donald Trump's politically charged July call with the Ukrainian president.

Both whistleblowers' attorneys have declined to say exactly how many they are representing, however — suggesting there may be more than two.

The White House said that no matter how many whistleblowers there were, it "doesn't change the fact that he has done nothing wrong."

More than two whistleblowers may be coming out to discuss President Donald Trump's politically charged call with the Ukrainian president, their lawyers appear to have hinted.

Even after news of a second whistleblower emerged, the lawyer Andrew Bakaj, who is part of the legal team of both known whistleblowers, tweeted only that his team was representing "multiple whistleblowers."

"I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General," Bakaj tweeted Sunday night, referring to the first whistleblower complaint filed about the July 25 phone call.

Both The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal said members of the legal team had declined to elaborate on the exact number of whistleblowers.

Bakaj's firm, Compass Rose Legal Group, has not yet responded to Business Insider's request for clarification on the number of whistleblowers the firm is representing and what they are prepared to discuss.

During the phone call at the center of the complaints, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The elder Biden is a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The House has launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump over the call.

Mark Zaid, a colleague of Bakaj's who also represents the whistleblowers, told The Journal there were "definitely multiple whistleblowers" — but did not elaborate.

He added that the second whistleblower "made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against."

Trump and the White House have long derided the first whistleblower, with the president suggesting in late September that the person could be guilty of treason — a crime punishable by death.

Unlike that person, however, the second whistleblower has firsthand knowledge of Trump's call with Zelensky, Zaid told The Journal.

The first whistleblower, believed to be a CIA officer who once worked in the White House, had filed the complaint on August 12, in which the person said half a dozen US officials had "informed me of various facts" related to an effort by Trump to meddle in the 2020 election.

