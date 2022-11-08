"Defund the police" is a fascinating soundbite that came out of the Black Lives Matter movement. It is a perfect example of how people can twist words to suit their needs.

Your teenager says "I'm going to the library." The parent thinks that's great, they'll study with reference books. The teen is thinking a video game arcade named "The Library." A clever misapplication of words used to suit the needs of the speaker.

Likewise, "defund the police" doesn't mean what it sounds like either. Republican groups use it to mean fewer police, rampant crime and anarchy where Democrats administer cities and states. Then Democrats distance themselves from it in their campaign ads because it sounds like it is an attack on police departments. The soundbite is misapplied. It would be a good idea if the words weren't so easily twisted.

The idea was born in the Black Lives Matter movement. Police were and still are called into highly charged situations, like mental health crises and domestic disputes, without having the training to deal with all of it. To solve that, "defund the police" can mean to reallocate funds, retrain police, add mental health and social workers to the police response. That kind of "defunding" policy is good for everyone.

For the police in those emotionally charged moments, it can become a case of when your only tool is a hammer then all the problems look like nails. The idea of defunding the police was a policy that would put more than a hammer in the tool box. The police need all the tools to protect and serve.

Shawn Carlton, Bremerton

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: It may not sound like it, but 'defund' adds to police resources