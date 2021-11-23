There may be 'other victims' of two accused in Evansville homicide, kidnapping, police say

1801 Stinson Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday morning, Oct. 20, 2021. Two people are dead, including one who was shot and killed by police, after law enforcement responded to a possible "murder and kidnapping" on the city's West Side Tuesday night.

EVANSVILLE -- There may be “other victims” of the two people accused in a bizarre Evansville killing and reported kidnapping that culminated in a police shooting last month, investigators say.

Heidi Kathleen Carter, 36, was charged with felony murder, rape and abuse of a corpse, among other charges, after a man was found dead inside a home at 1801 Stinson Ave. on the city’s West Side on Oct. 19.

According to Evansville police, Carter and her boyfriend, Carey David Hammond, duct-taped 50-year-old Timothy Scott Ivy and a female victim to chairs and abused them for hours.

Hammond reportedly choked Ivy to death with a belt, the arrest affidavit states. The female victim survived.

Officers shot and killed Hammond when he emerged from the house later that night holding what authorities thought was a gun. It turned out to be a piece of plastic or metal twisted into the shape of gun, police said.

In a Monday evening news release, EPD spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray said investigators now believe “there may be other victims of crimes committed by Heidi Carter and Carey Hammond.”

There were no other specifics given, and Gray didn't immediately respond to an additional request for comment.

According to an arrest affidavit in the case, Carter met Ivy and the female victim on a dating app. Investigators believe Hammond “arrived home during their sexual activity (and) became angry and began to beat (the victims) with a baseball bat.”

The news release asked anyone with information to call 812-436-4017 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Carter has pleaded not guilty. According to court records, she’ll next appear in Vanderburgh Circuit Court for a review hearing on Dec. 7.

