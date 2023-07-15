‘We may be people with no insurance;’ Barely staying afloat in sinking insurance market

The crumbling insurance market in Florida continues to get worse by the day.

Today, AAA decided it won’t be renewing some of its policies. This comes after Famers Insurance announced Tuesday they’re pulling out of Florida.

“At some point, if it keeps going up at this rate, we may be[come] older people with no insurance,” Donald Stanton, a Ponte Vedra Beach neighbor, told Action News Jax.

Stanton is retired and worried with his fixed income. He says he will no longer be able to afford the rising rates. He also says he doesn’t know if he can survive without insurance.

Stanton has lived in his Ponte Vedra Beach home for more than 23 years. He currently has AAA’s combo policy covering his house and auto.

“And the homeowners is the biggest ordeal,” Stanton said. “It’s up 55 percent from last year. Last year’s went up 23 and a half percent from the year before.”

AAA released a statement saying it’s issuing “some non-renewals” to a small percentage of its customers. It says in part, “last year’s catastrophic hurricane season contributed to an unprecedented rise in reinsurance rates, making it more costly for insurance companies to operate.”

Matt Carlucci Jr. is the owner of Brightway Insurance Agency in Jacksonville. He says demand is high, but the supply is low.

“I mean, everybody right now is trying to find a better rate, or just find a policy because they’re being dropped,” Carlucci said. “So, you know, our phones are ringing off the hook.”

Carlucci says dozens of agents have gone out of business, and another dozen have not renewed a portion of their clients. He encourages people to remain calm. He also says that recent state legislation that took effect in March offers a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We believe that in the next year or so, a lot of companies are actually going to come back into the market,” Carlucci said. “We think that rates are gonna go down.”

