It May Be Possible That Advanced Share Registry Limited's (ASX:ASW) CEO Compensation Could Get Bumped Up

Shareholders will be pleased by the robust performance of Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) recently and this will be kept in mind in the upcoming AGM on 18 November 2022. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy to further improve the business and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. In our analysis below, we discuss why we think the CEO compensation looks acceptable and the case for a raise.

Comparing Advanced Share Registry Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Advanced Share Registry Limited has a market capitalization of AU$38m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$217k for the year to June 2022. We note that's an increase of 20% above last year. In particular, the salary of AU$197.6k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$304m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$474k. This suggests that Kim Phin Chong is paid below the industry median. Furthermore, Kim Phin Chong directly owns AU$21m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$198k AU$166k 91% Other AU$20k AU$16k 9% Total Compensation AU$217k AU$181k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 59% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 41% of the pie. Advanced Share Registry is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Advanced Share Registry Limited's Growth

Advanced Share Registry Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 5.6% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 15%.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Advanced Share Registry Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 57%, over three years, would leave most Advanced Share Registry Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

The company's overall performance, while not bad, could be better. If it continues on the same road, shareholders might feel even more confident about their investment, and have little to no objections concerning CEO pay. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 5 warning signs (and 3 which are significant) in Advanced Share Registry we think you should know about.

Important note: Advanced Share Registry is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

