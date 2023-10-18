It may be Putin's horror story for NATO – Ukraine's Air Force comments on hypersonic missiles above Black Sea

New forecasts of Vladimir Putin about Russian MiG-31K military jets patrolling the airspace over the Black Sea may be aimed at increasing the tension, but they do not radically change anything for the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of Ukraine's Air Force, in a commentary for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The new claim of the aggressor does not really change anything for Ukraine; Russia already threatens our country with different types of armament on a daily basis. And the statement of the crazy dictator better be commented on by his press secretary.

From the technical point of view, the specifications of an X-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile allow Russia to launch it on the territory of Ukraine from both northern and eastern fronts, and the Black Sea water area in just another direction. At the same time, the Russian aircraft already patrol the airspace there every day – it's mainly fighter jets and reconnaissance jets."

Details: Ihnat remarked that perhaps, these threats by Putin are aimed more at NATO member states, which potentially may be struck by these missiles, and this is another "Putin’s horror story". An X-47 missile is able to carry tactical nuclear warheads as well, like the Kalibr cruise missiles deployed on the Russian warships in the Black and Azov seas.

Moreover, partner states will likely fly their own fighter jets to intercept Russian MiG fighters in neutral airspace above the Black Sea.

To a clarifying question of Ukrainska Pravda, whether more frequent take-offs of Kinzhal missile carriers will mean more frequent air raid siren activation, Ihnat stressed that if there is information about a take-off of a MiG-31K armed with a Kinzhal, the air raid siren warning will be issued, indeed.

