May Risks Fresh Defeat on Day U.K. Meant to Leave: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May makes a desperate push to get at least the main part of her Brexit divorce deal through Parliament on Friday, the day the U.K. was meant to be leaving the European Union. To stand even a slim chance, the prime minister was forced to leave the vote on Britain’s future ties to the bloc until a later date; even so, she faces seemingly impossible odds.

Key Developments:

May’s Northern Irish allies, the DUP, confirm they won’t back the Withdrawal Agreement in Friday’s voteVote expected at 2:30 p.m.Read our guide to the parliamentary numbers hereSNP lawmakers suspect Labour MPs will back the deal. Pound rises.

Labour Said To be Confident of Defeating May (11:35 a.m.)

The Labour Party is confident of beating the government’s motion on Friday, an official familiar with the matter said, adding that any rebellion among its members is likely to be fewer than 10 MPs.

Meanwhile one of the lawmakers thought to have been a potential rebel, Lisa Nandy, said in an interview that while the government is moving in the right direction on assurances regarding the U.K.’s future relationship with the European Union, it isn’t enough to win her vote.

“What they have offered isn’t enough for most of us to support them today,’’ Nandy said. “What I am hoping is that out of the process on Monday we get a customs union,” she said, referring to the so-called indicative votes process in which members of Parliament are trying to find a consensus on an alternative to May’s Brexit deal.

Iain Duncan Smith Says He’ll Back May (11:20 a.m.)

Leading Brexiteer and former Tory party leader Iain Duncan Smith said he’ll back May’s deal because he wants to avoid a long Brexit delay.

“Nothing huge has changed within nature of the bill that’s likely to come ahead of us, but I do think what has changed is the balance of risk,” he told Parliament. He said MPs need to “shut down the debate” about future referendums on Brexit. “If we say we stand up for 17.4 million people, we have to give those people what they asked for.”

Independent Group Plans to Stand in EU Elections (11:10 a.m.)

The Independent Group, made up of 11 MPs who quit the Labour and Conservative parties, are pretty confident May’s deal isn’t going through today. They set out plans to run in the European elections that they now believe are inevitable.

They’ll stand on an anti-Brexit platform as “Change U.K. -- The Independent Group,” with former Conservative Heidi Allen as their interim leader. There’s a rush on now to complete the legal procedures and select candidates.

SNP Tells Labour MPs Not to Bend and Back May (11 a.m.)

Scottish National Party lawmakers told Labour MPs not to bend and support May’s Brexit deal, amid growing speculation some could be persuaded.

“It appears some Labour MPs may be getting bought by that game-playing in spite of the damage that it’s going to cause to our constituents, our poorest constituents,” the SNP’s Neil Gray said. MP Ian Blackford joined in, warning Labour lawmakers not to support the deal and usher in a “Tory Brexit” and a “right-wing” Conservative leader.

Varadkar to Meet Macron, Merkel Next Week (10:55 a.m.)

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Dublin on Thursday.

Discussions will center around Brexit -- the German and French governments have long been keen to discuss exactly how Ireland will secure the integrity of the single market in the event of no-deal. In January, Varadkar told Merkel his government couldn’t accept the return of border controls on the island of Ireland even if the U.K. crashed out of the EU without a deal.

Dodds Signals DUP Won’t Back Deal (10:40 a.m.)

The Democratic Unionist Party’s Westminster leader, Nigel Dodds, just signaled his party won’t back May’s deal today because of its longstanding opposition to the Irish backstop provisions in it.

“This is a problem for the union; let not people pretend that it is otherwise,” Dodds said. He said his party had worked hard in talks with the premier to try to find a way past the impasse, before concluding: “Sadly, we have not made sufficient progress.”

May needs the support of the DUP’s 10 lawmakers to get her deal through -- not least because if the Northern Irish Party swings behind her, so too will many of her rebellious Tory backbenchers.