Rees-Mogg’s ERG Won’t Support Backstop Amendments: Brexit Update

Two rival factions of Parliament will fight to take control of Brexit this week: If one wins, Brexit will probably be paused -- perhaps indefinitely. If the other wins, Theresa May will be sent back to Brussels to negotiate the all-but impossible. The fight will play out on Tuesday when lawmakers vote on a series of amendments.

Key Developments

May’s government said to support Brady amendment on backstopRees-Mogg says ERG won’t back any Brexit amendments on TuesdayLabour won’t decide until Tuesday how it will vote on Brexit amendmentsMay’s spokesman says the deal will need to be changed to get through ParliamentEuropean Union says Withdrawal Agreement not up for renegotiation

Government Said to Back Brady Amendment (6:10 p.m.)

Prime Minister Theresa May threw the weight of her government behind a plan to scrap the contentious Irish border backstop, according to six people familiar with the prime minister’s comments to Conservative lawmakers.

May told a meeting of Tories to back the amendment proposed by Andrew Murrison and Graham Brady, which would replace the backstop with “alternative arrangements.” The prime minister said the amendment was the only way to convince the European Union to change its position.

May’s stance still needs Cabinet backing. She also pledged to give a statement to Parliament by Feb. 13 if no progress was made in the negotiations, and said lawmakers would have another chance to vote against a no-deal Brexit, according to the people.

Pro-Brexit ERG Won’t Back Amendments (5:20 p.m.)

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the pro-Brexit caucus of lawmakers known as the ERG, said the group won’t back amendments that aim to rewrite the Irish backstop in a debate in Parliament on Tuesday.

Without ERG support the amendments -- which aimed to send Theresa May back to Brussels to renegotiate the Irish backstop -- have little chance of success. The proposals so far don’t fully address the problem of the backstop, Rees-Mogg said. “The backstop is the major bone of contention but not the only one.”

He said if the government proposed an amendment he would consider backing it. But he doesn’t expect the government to do so.

May Meets Tory Party Ahead of Votes (5:15 p.m.)

May has turned up to a meeting of her Conservative MPs and ministers to discuss Tuesday’s Brexit votes. Ministers including Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, who hinted she could quit over a no-deal Brexit, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay crammed into the Boothroyd Room in Parliament’s Portcullis House to listen to May.

U.K. Snatching Defeat From Jaws of Victory (3:50 p.m.)

The EU’s deputy Brexit negotiator Sabine Weyand said the deal had been shaped by Britain, particularly the backstop, and this should be seen by Parliament as a success.

But by continually voting against the deal, the U.K. was at risk of "snatching defeat from the jaws of victory," Weyand said during a panel debate in Brussels. Her comments will probably be interpreted in London as an attempt to sell the deal to skeptical lawmakers.

She said leaders haven’t discussed delaying Brexit because this isn’t a government position. If it became so, the EU would demand there be "clarity" by the end of the extended period and there can be no "serial extensions" because Brexit is "eating up political energy" in the bloc.

Labour Keeps MPs Guessing (3:45 p.m.)

Labour will not make its decision on which amendments to back until Tuesday morning, according to three people familiar with the party’s plans.

The opposition party’s leadership faces a dilemma: While it’s keen to find a mechanism to block a no-deal split from the EU, it doesn’t want to give its opponents an opportunity to accuse it of trying to thwart Brexit.

The party leadership is leaning towards backing the Cooper-Boles amendment, which would require May to seek an extension of Article 50 if Parliament doesn’t back her deal, the people said, but has concerns about the way it would be framed. It is also aware that a number of its own lawmakers would refuse to back it.

The EU’s Idea for the Backstop? Another Statement (3:30 p.m.)

The bloc is standing firm that it won’t change the divorce deal. An EU official told reporters on Monday that the most likely outcome is that the two sides formulate another version of the statement that was made in December, which made clear there’s no intention to keep Britain trapped in the customs union.