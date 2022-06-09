May saw record number of Lexington homicides. What we know about domestic violence deaths

Domestic violence murders in Lexington are spiking. What’s behind the ‘escalation’?

Lexington set a new homicide record in the month of May.

There have been 22 reported homicide incidents in Lexington this year.

According to the Lexington Police Department’s homicide investigations log, which goes back to 2008, May 2022 saw a record 11 homicides — the most reported in a month. Five of those were victims of domestic violence from two separate incidents.

“Now more than ever, we need the community’s help,” Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said in a previous statement to the Herald-Leader. “Violence isn’t the answer to solving problems. If you have information about potential criminal activity, reach out to us.”

Here’s what we know about the two domestic violence homicide incidents:

May 2

People involved

Victims: Deon Williams, 13, and Skyler Williams, 5.

Suspect: Nikki James, 43.

What we know

James was charged with two counts of murder - domestic violence for allegedly fatally stabbing her two children.

According to police testimony, neighbors heard James screaming and saw her covered in blood, and the children were found with lacerations. They died from their injuries after being transported to the hospital.

James pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on May 10 and was charged at her preliminary hearing on May 12.

James is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center without bond.

The victims’ father, Darryl Williams, organized a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral arrangements. The page was created on May 6 and as of June 6, $14,707 of the $40,000 goal was raised.

James’ attorneys said the family members were “victims of a clear systemic failure,” adding that James has “serious mental health needs” and calling for transparency from the government as the investigation progresses.

The Lexington-Fayette branch of the NAACP asked several questions of the city regarding James’ mental health. The NAACP questioned whether the deaths could have been prevented, as police were called to her apartment for a welfare check the day before the incident.

Police responded to the questions from the NAACP that they “did not observe any indicators that additional mental health assistance was needed” during the wellness check. The city said Mayor Linda Gorton is “happy to meet with the President of the NAACP.”

What happens next

James’ case will go before a Fayette County Grand Jury at a later date.

May 25

People involved

Victims: Lisa Wilson, 65, Bryonny Wilson, 42, and Bronwyn Wilson, 38.

Suspect: Steven Wilson, 64.

What we know

Wilson was charged with three counts of murder - domestic violence after allegedly shooting and killing his wife and two daughters.

Police responded to investigate a “disorder” with a gun and found the three victims with gunshot wounds, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson appeared for his arraignment on May 26 and entered a plea of not guilty. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on June 2.

Wilson is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center without bond.

What happens next

Wilson’s case will go before a Fayette County Grand Jury at a later date.

Community members can share any information they have and help stop violent crime. Anonymous tips can be sent to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers via phone at 859-253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.