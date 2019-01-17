May Urges Corbyn to Drop `Impossible' Demand: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Theresa May’s government is in talks with opposition parties to end the Brexit impasse, though there’s little sign of progress. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is still boycotting discussions.

Key Developments

May cancels trip to World Economic Forum in Davos (4:10 p.m.)Government is sharing its research with MPs on a second referendum -- to try to prove how unfeasible it is (4:30 p.m.)Commons vote on May’s Plan B will be on Jan. 29, after the PM presents it on Jan. 21 (10.50 a.m.)Corbyn says second referendum remains an option (11:25 a.m.)U.K. says EU raised issue of delaying Brexit (11:45 a.m.)

May: Corbyn’s Precondition for Talks ‘Impossible’ (5:50 p.m.)

Theresa May has written to Jeremy Corbyn explaining why his precondition for talks -- that she first rule out a no-deal Brexit -- is “impossible,” while pointing out that leaders of five other parties had agreed to meet her.

“I note that you have said that ‘ruling out’ no deal is a precondition before we can meet, but that is an impossible condition because it is not within the government’s power to rule out no deal,” May wrote.

The prime minister said the only way to rule out a no-deal Brexit was to either vote for a deal, such as the withdrawal deal she’s already agreed with the EU, or to revoke Article 50 and overturn the result of the referendum -- something she said “would be wrong” to do.

“My door remains open to a meeting without preconditions,” she concluded. “I sincerely urge you to accept.”

Ministers Share Referendum Research With MPs (4:30 p.m.)

In the government’s cross-party Brexit discussions, lawmakers were shown a page of the government’s research on a second referendum, May’s spokeswoman Alison Donnelly told reporters, stressing it was “illustrative only” and set out the “factual detail” and the number of months required for another vote.

A U.K. official said later the amount of time needed for a second referendum was in excess of a year.

The implication here is the government is sharing referendum research to try to show how unfeasible it would be to hold another vote. But it also comes just hours after Corbyn acknowledged another referendum might be necessary, and is unlikely to dampen enthusiasm in the campaign for a People’s Vote.

May Will Not Attend Davos Meeting (4:10 p.m.)

May’s spokeswoman, Alison Donnelly, told reporters just now the prime minister has canceled her trip next week to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to handle Brexit negotiations. The prime minister has calls planned with EU leaders but no scheduled travel, she said.

The government’s talks with opposition and Conservative lawmakers are continuing, and include Labour members of Parliament, Donnelly said, and are expected to continue through the weekend.

That’s despite leader Corbyn’s letter asking his party not to attend (see 3:30 p.m.)

Corbyn Asks Labour MPs Not to Speak to May (3:30 p.m.)

Jeremy Corbyn has written to all Labour members of Parliament appealing to them not to speak to Theresa May’s government until she meets the party’s conditions for talks.

“I urge colleagues to respect that condition and refrain from engagement with the government until ‘no deal’ is off the table,” the Labour leader wrote. Unfortunately it’s an appeal that’s already being disobeyed (see 11:50 a.m.).

Corbyn has also written to May reiterating his refusal to speak to her until she agrees to his demand.

May Said to Signal the Backstop Needs Fixing (2:55 p.m.)

May signaled in a meeting with six Tory members of Parliament on Thursday that she knows the Irish backstop needs to be fixed and said she’d make efforts to do that, according to a person familiar with the situation.

She was told that changing the backstop would bring some Conservatives back onside, the person said. The trouble is, that might not be enough to get a majority. The EU isn’t keen to tweak the backstop and since May’s defeat this week, now thinks a much more fundamental overhaul of the agreement is needed.

Remain Support Growing? (1:30 p.m.)

The People’s Vote campaign for a second referendum published results of a snap YouGov poll that shows support for remaining in the EU surging to a post-2016 record.