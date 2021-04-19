You may soon be getting a COVID 'stimulus check' from your health insurer

Sigrid Forberg
·4 min read
You may soon be getting a COVID &#39;stimulus check&#39; from your health insurer
You may soon be getting a COVID 'stimulus check' from your health insurer

Private insurance companies are expected to dole out $2.1 billion in rebates to more than 10.7 million policyholders this fall, according to analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

That sum will be the second-highest amount ever issued under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) after last year’s record-breaking $2.5 billion in refunds.

For the average consumer who bought health insurance on the individual market, that means an average cash rebate of $299 in the fall.

Here’s what you need to know about how these rebates will work.

Why are we getting these rebates?

Man talking to woman who is back facing to camera about something on a piece of paper
ALPA PROD / Shutterstock

These rebates are coming through because a number of insurance companies failed to meet the ACA’s medical loss ratio threshold in 2020, which requires insurers to spend at least 80% of premium revenues on health care claims or quality improvement activities.

Last year, some companies fell short of their threshold as health spending and utilization dipped during the pandemic.

This happened in part because providers cancelled elective procedures and consumers opted to forgo routine care to avoid potential exposure at a doctor’s office.

But everyone continued to pay their premiums, resulting in higher levels of profits for the insurance companies who had set their rates well before the pandemic hit.

Who should expect a rebate?

Woman opening mail from mailbox outside
Joshua Resnick / Shutterstock

Not every policyholder can expect some cash back and how much you’ll get varies by market.

The majority of the pot — $1.5 billion — will go back to about 5 million individual market policyholders, according to Kaiser’s analysis of data reported by insurers to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Small and large group insurance markets are anticipated to receive $308 million and $310 million in rebates, respectively.

These numbers are preliminary estimates. and we won’t know the final rebate numbers until later this year.

But they work out to about $299 per plan member in the individual market, $127 per member in the small group market and $95 per member in the large group market, according to Kaiser’s analysis.

That’s a significant one-time windfall that can help you catch up on bills, rent or household expenses and even get your debts under control.

When will the money arrive?

Man in suit close up of handing person pile of cash
Atstock Productions / Shutterstock

By law, insurance companies have to start issuing these rebates to eligible consumers later this fall.

On the individual market, insurers can either issue the rebates in the form of a premium credit or a check payment. For those who have employer coverage, the rebate may be shared between the employer and employee.

And in situations where the refund is considered exceptionally small ($5 for individuals and $20 for group rebates), the insurer isn’t required to process the rebate, since the administrative effort may cost more than the discount itself.

How are the rebates calculated?

Empty prescription pad with a stethoscope on blue reflective background
piotr_pabijan / Shutterstock

The rebates are calculated based on the share of premium revenues that insurance companies put toward health care expenses and quality improvement.

Insurance companies use a three-year average to come up with their rebate figures, meaning this year’s number isn’t solely influenced by the pandemic. In fact, a significant portion of this year’s rebates is being driven in large part by the big profits insurers saw in 2018 and 2019.

And while 2021’s rebates are about $400 million less than last year’s record high, they’re still more than 50% higher than the previous record, in 2019, of $1.4 billion.

To put that into difference in dollars, the average consumer received a $208 rebate in 2019 and $322 in 2020, according to Kaiser research.

But how much you’ll get depends mostly on your market. In Kansas, for example, in 2019, the average eligible policyholder got back $1,359, while Delaware’s average was zero.

What to do if you need more cash right now

Man holding baby in one arm, looking at bills in other hand
ErsinTekkol / Shutterstock

These rebates won’t be going out until closer to the end of the year.

If your health care costs are eating up too much of your monthly income right now, the Biden administration’s new Obamacare subsidies have made it easier for you to get affordable health insurance.

Thanks to the subsidies, which apply to plans available on healthcare.gov and other ACA exchanges during the current special enrollment period, anyone making more than $51,000 a year will be able to find coverage for about $1,000 less per month than before the bill was passed.

And if you still need to find a little more room in your monthly budget, you have a few options.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. debt collectors must tell delinquent renters about eviction protections

    Debt collectors pursuing Americans for overdue rent must tell them in writing about their rights under a nationwide eviction ban, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said on Monday. The new interim final rule takes effect on May 3 and seeks to make sure tenants know about protections against eviction under a nationwide moratorium issued https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-cdc-extends-eviction-ban-through-june-30-document-2021-03-29 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "Tens of thousands of tenants and families are being evicted every week, many of whom would have had the right to stay in their home," CFPB Acting Director Dave Uejio told reporters.

  • Biden reportedly briefed major bank CEOs before unveiling infrastructure plan, corporate tax hike

    Some prominent business groups have vocally opposed Biden's tax hike, but many have been silent and some even supportive, like Jeff Bezos.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen

    In this article we take a look at billionaire Andreas Halvorsen’s top 10 tech dividend stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of Halvorsen’s latest portfolio updates, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen. Andreas Halvorsen operates the Vikings Global hedge fund. The Norwegian business mogul was born in […]

  • Harley Shares Rise on Strong Profit as EU Tariff Spat Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit and raised a key sales outlook for the year, offsetting the disclosure that it’s facing a potentially damaging tariff fight with the European Union.Shares of the Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker soared 11% to $44.88 at 11:06 a.m in New York. Harley generated adjusted earnings of $1.68 a share in the first three months, almost twice as much as analysts had expected, it said Monday in a statement.Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz, who took the helm of the troubled manufacturer last February, has slashed costs and trimmed the product portfolio, and he’s investing more in Harley’s core heavyweight-bike segment. Those cost cuts, combined with a revival of demand in its core U.S. market, powered earnings in the first quarter, the company said.“We can see the initial signs of consumer excitement and optimism returning,” Zeitz said in a statement. “The actions we have taken to reshape the business are having a positive impact on our results, especially for our most important North American region.”Retail sales jumped 30% in North America in the first quarter and 9% globally, the company said. European deliveries fell 59%, mired by pandemic lockdowns, shipping delays and the discontinuation of sales of two models there -- the Street and the Sportster.Harley expects revenue in its motorcycles segment to grow 30% to 35% this year, up from a previous forecast of 20% to 25%, mainly due to a strong recovery in North America.The numbers are good news for Zeitz, who also plans to invest more in electrification. He has championed Harley’s first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire, and plans to set up a standalone electric-motorcycle division. Earlier this month, Harley nominated Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley to join its board.The results show Zeitz’s strategy of paring back inventory to push up prices is helping margins, and the introduction of the new sport adventure Panamerica bike at the beginning the spring riding season may also have given sales a boost, William Blair analyst Ryan Sundby wrote in a note to clients Monday. As one of his first moves as CEO, Zeitz shifted the annual release of new product from fall to spring.Tariff EscalationThe company’s progress in the U.S. was met with a new headwind across the pond in Europe. Harley was notified late Friday that the European Union was revoking the “binding origin information” credentials on all its products -- the workarounds that allowed the U.S. company to sidestep tariffs imposed on its bikes in 2018 by exporting them to the EU from a factory in Thailand.Under those agreements, Harley bikes faced a 6% tariff in Europe. Now, all of Harley’s products will carry a 56% import tariff, regardless of origin, starting in June. Harley is appealing the decision.“The potential impact of this decision on our manufacturing, operations and overall ability to compete in Europe is significant,” Zeitz said in a separate statement Monday.Harley, an iconic American brand with operations in politically important battleground states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, has been ensnared in U.S. and European trade negotiations since 2018, when President Donald Trump’s administration imposed 25% and 10% tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum exports, respectively.The EU rejected the Trump administration’s claim that exports of steel and aluminum from America’s NATO partners posed a national-security threat to the U.S., and responded with retaliatory tariffs of 25% on Harley motorcycles and a range of other iconic U.S. goods, including Levi Strauss & Co. jeans and bourbon whiskey.Separately, the European Commission and the Biden administration are negotiating a settlement to a long-running dispute over subsidies to Airbus SE and Boeing Co.The U.S. and EU in March agreed to temporarily suspend tariffs they had imposed on $11.5 billion of each other’s goods for a period of four months while they endeavored to reach a settlement to the 17-year-old trade dispute.Harley will hold its investor earnings call Tuesday, as was originally scheduled.(Updates with CEO comment in fourth paragraph, details on EU tariff in seventh.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The money behind the European Super League: JPMorgan

    Financing for the breakaway club competition is 'one of the biggest ever' deals, according to experts.

  • Is Disney Stock A Buy Right Now, As Disneyland Reopens This Month?

    Disney stock is trying to rebound after coronavirus closures took a toll. Here's what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Disney now.

  • Gonna fry now: The Takeout’s best air fryer recipes

    We know your kitchen countertop space is precious, and adding another gadget to the mix might seem frivolous. But for all its trendy hype, the air fryer is admittedly a powerful and versatile cooking companion. “Fryer” is a bit of misnomer; it’s really just a small, high-powered convection oven that circulates heat all the way around the food inside its basket, cooking items quickly to achieve a crispy exterior without the added calories and fat in actual fried foods (which are prepared in hot oil). It’s best to think of the air fryer as a tool that can turn just about any food into a crispy, more appetizing version of itself—and these recipes will show you how.

  • Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses social media rumors saying she will "continue to serve" Chicago

    "It's shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth."

  • 2021 Ford Bronco Sport First Edition Road Test | Orange is the new Bronco

    For good reason, we've written gobs about the new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport — from its reveal back in the depths of the pandemic last July, to our first driving review on-road and off and our second crack at it in the off-road-specific Badlands trim, and on to our summary of everything you need to know about the tough-but-cute ute. Just this: Damn, Cyber Orange Metallic is a great color. Now, I'm prone to an orange crush, which should be apparent from a glance through the Autoblog staff's personal cars, a roundup that includes my Grabber Orange Mustang.

  • Trump and Lindsey Graham are charging $25K to play in their golf tournament to raise funds for Republicans

    Graham has emerged as a top ally to Trump post-presidency and has said Republicans have no future without the former president.

  • Former Kentucky high school star is new transfer option and on UK’s recruiting radar

    Iowa guard CJ Fredrick, an elite three-point shooter who won a Sweet Sixteen title, will enter his name in the transfer portal.

  • The new child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Britain to add India to COVID-19 travel red-list - health minister

    Britain will add India to its travel "red-list" on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday. "UK and Irish residents and British citizens who've been in India in the past 10 days before their arrival will need to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from the time of arrival."

  • 7 actors who won Oscars for their first film roles

    Stars like Barbra Streisand, Julie Andrews, Anna Paquin, and Jennifer Hudson won Academy Awards for their debut roles.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom questionThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle joins Eric Greitens’s Senate campaign as national chair

    ‘I am proud to join this team as the National Chair and look forward to championing Governor Greitens’ vision,’ former Fox News host announces