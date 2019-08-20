May the (Space) Force be with us

The Space Force is getting closer to launch, and a colleague of mine tried 'shroom coffee in the office.

Space Force, asseeemble!

The newest branch of the military – officially called, and I'm not joking, SPACE FORCE – is getting closer to launch. Though it’s not actually written in all caps, I feel like it should be. Tuesday at a National Space Council meeting (yes, this, too, is a thing), Vice President Mike Pence and Pentagon officials announced that the U.S. Space Command (not to be confused with Buzz Lightyear's Star Command) that will launch the Space Force will be established next week. For years, Pentagon officials have scoffed at the Space Force idea, but the concept gradually won converts over the years – including President Donald Trump who signed a directive in February creating the Space Force. Potential threats from China and Russia are part of the reasoning behind creating the force, Trump said, though officially establishing said Space Force requires congressional approval, a step Pence said would happen soon.

Epstein signed a will, then died two days later

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein signed a will two days before he died by suicide in a New York jail, court records show, leaving behind an estate valued at more than $577 million, including more than $56 million in cash. Epstein signed the 21-page document Aug. 8. The will lists no details of beneficiaries, according to the New York Post. Epstein put all of his holdings in a trust, called the 1953 Trust. Why? A law expert told The New York Times it may have been an attempt to keep his financial dealings from public scrutiny. Less than two days after signing the will, Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell. He was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges tied to underage girls.

Planned Parenthood exits Title X over abortion rule

Planned Parenthood announced this week that it's withdrawing from a federal family planning program, known as Title X, that will ban those receiving funds through it from referring women to abortion providers. The decision marks a major turning point in Planned Parenthood's fight for reproductive rights as Republican lawmakers push to ban abortion. The organization says it plans to continue operating its health centers and find ways to make up for the loss of federal funding. Here's what this means for women who want an abortion.

Thousands live on the streets in LA, and it's getting costly

Los Angeles is trying to cope with thousands of people living on its streets without permanent shelter. The city is doing so by building a small section of apartments, which cost nearly $700,000 per unit. The city says it’s doing what it can to keep costs low, but advocates for the homeless say the city’s approach is extravagant – and not reaching as many of those at risk as it could. Is $700,000 in tax dollars for an apartment worth it to try to solve a homeless crisis? "Obviously, the city would very much like to see projects produced at a lower price point," one city official said.