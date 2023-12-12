You may need to stock your liquor cabinet two days ahead of Christmas, New Year’s in Texas

As the holidays approach, Texans may need to plan ahead when it comes to purchasing alcohol.

State laws regulating the use of adult beverages have changed substantially over the past few years. There was a time when Sundays were dry in the Lone Star State.

Originally, Texas placed “blue laws” on 42 items in 1961, banning the sale of certain products on consecutive weekend days such as pots, pans, cars, washing machines and liquor. The law was repealed in 1985. But while kitchen tools can now be sold anytime during the week, liquor was still a no-no, according to The Dallas Morning News.

So how early should Texans purchase liquor ahead ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays? Here’s what we know:

Are liquor stores open on Christmas or New Year’s Day?

Nope, liquor stores are closed on both Christmas and New Year’s day per Texas law.

Both holidays fall on a Monday and since liquor stores are already closed on Sunday’s per Texas law, these shops will be closed for two consecutive days.

This means that when liquor stores close at 9 p.m. Saturday, they’re legally not allowed to open again until 10 a.m. Tuesday. That’s 61 hours of liquor stores being legally closed.

In years when Christmas and New Year’s Day both occur on Sunday, liquor stores must legally close on the following Monday, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Can you buy beer or wine at grocery or convenience stores on Christmas or New Year’s Day?

Yes, Texas law allows both stores to sell beer or wine on the holidays.

Grocery and convenience stores are legally allowed to sell beer and wine from 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, according to the TABC.

Since Christmas and New Year’s Day are both on Monday’s, Texans have from 7 a.m. to midnight to purchase either beer or wine from grocery and convenience stores.

However, many grocery stores close on Christmas such as Walmart, Target and Kroger. Texans will need to check what grocery stores are open so they can purchase beer or wine.

On the flip side, most convenience stores like 7-Eleven will remain open on Christmas Day. As for New Year’s Day, most grocery and convenience stores will be open normal hours for beer and wine purchase.

For Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, which both fall on Sunday, grocery and convenience stores are legally allowed to sell beer and wine from 10 a.m. to midnight, according to the TABC.