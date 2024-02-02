It may surprise you where Florida ranks on a recent study of best states to retire.

The Sunshine State has long had a reputation as being a Mecca for retirees.

According to one recent study, that’s not the case anymore.

States like Delaware, Mississippi and Iowa ranked higher than Florida on Retirement Living’s list of 2024 best states for retirement. In fact, Florida barely made the top 10 coming in at No. 8.

The study evaluated 13 data points across three categories: cost of living, quality of life and healthcare. Feedback also was considered from more than 1,075 people aged 55 and older.

Here are the top 10 states for retirees.

10. South Carolina

9. Vermont

8. Florida

7. Pennsylvania

6. Delaware

5. Mississippi

4. Idaho

3. Iowa

2. Maine

1. New Hampshire

Florida’s faults were attributed to affordability, or lack thereof, and the increase in cost of living. Residents cited a concern for overdevelopment, rising insurance costs and an increase in traffic.

The sunshine and mostly warm weather year round does still attract seniors. Another bonus in Florida: No estate or income taxes.

New Hampshire claimed the top spot for reasons like its tax-friendly laws as well as the four seasons residents can experience.

The study also revealed the worst states to retire to.

10. Massachusetts

9. Montana

8. Rhode Island

7. Connecticut

6. Utah

5. New Jersey

4. Louisiana

3. Maryland

2. New York

1. California

A poor quality of life and high cost of living gained California the top spot on the worst list.

