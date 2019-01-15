May tells MPs they have 'duty to deliver' on Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May warned that a second referendum on Brexit would lead to further division (AFP Photo/HO)

London (AFP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday urged MPs to vote in favour of her Brexit deal with the EU, telling them they had a duty to deliver on the 2016 referendum result.

"I believe we have a duty to deliver on the democratic decision of the British people," she said, warning MPs that the EU would not offer any "alternative deal".

"The responsibility of each and every one of us at this moment is profound, for this is a historic decision that will set the future of our country for generations," she said.

She warned that a second referendum on Brexit would lead to "further division" and ruled out another election, saying it would only extend uncertainty.

"This is the most significant vote that any of us will ever be part of in our political careers.

"After all the debate, all the disagreement, all the division, the time has now come for all of us in this house to make a decision," she said.

May also said that a contested legal guarantee in the deal to keep the Irish border open, the so-called "backstop", would have to remain in the agreement.

"We need an insurance policy to guarantee there will be no hard border," she said.

In 2016, Britain voted by 52 percent in favour of leaving the EU after four decades of membership.