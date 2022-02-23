May trial date scheduled for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s federal case

BALTIMORE — A May trial date has been scheduled in the federal case against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby set a jury trial date of May 2 for Mosby after a status conference with Mosby’s lawyers and federal prosecutors Wednesday morning.

Mosby faces charges of perjury and making false statements on loan applications to buy a pair of properties in Florida.

In a joint status report entered into Mosby’s court file Friday, federal prosecutors said they anticipate a four-day trial.

Mosby’s lawyers had asked for a trial date no later than April, citing the forthcoming election for state’s attorney. The primary is June 28, and the two-term incumbent Democrat has not officially filed to retain her office.

Two challengers have officially entered their names in the state’s attorney’s race. Candidates have until March 22 to file, following an deadline extension by the Maryland Court of Appeals.

