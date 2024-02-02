May trial date set in 2022 shooting death of Lima man

Feb. 1—LIMA — A jury trial has been rescheduled for May 7 for a teenager charged with the 2022 murder of Lima resident Kobe Bryant.

Takal Austin, 19, made a brief appearance earlier this week in Allen County Common Pleas Court, where he waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial and consented to a continuance of his trial date to allow defense attorney James Owen additional time to prepare a for trial.

Austin was arrested Jan. 9, 2023, in connection with Bryant's death. Officers from the Lima Police Department were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. on the night of Dec. 29, 2022, to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street. Upon arrival, they found Bryant, 22, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin was indicted on charges of aggravated murder and murder with a gang activity specification.