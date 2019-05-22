Ministers Plot to Thwart May as PM Keeps Fighting: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May is under pressure to ditch her Brexit deal and quit as prime minister after a final attempt to win over members of Parliament backfired. As ministers plot to thwart her latest plan, she says it’s her duty to press on and put it to another vote.

At least one pro-Brexit minister is considering resigningThree ministers have asked to meet May to discuss her planRank-and-file Tories discuss changing leadership rules to make it easier to oust PMPound falls for a record 13th day as investors brace for a hardliner to succeed May

Chief Whip Meets Rank-and-File MPs (5:45 p.m.)

Chief whip Julian Smith met rank-and-file MPs for just two minutes in Parliament today. He didn’t speak to reporters on his way out.

The MPs have been discussing whether to change the party’s leadership rules to make it easier to oust May.

May’s Whip to Meet Rank-and-File MPs (5:10 p.m.)

May’s chief whip will meet the executive committee that represents rank-and-file Conservative MPs at 5:30 p.m, according to people familiar with the situation.

The executive of the so-called 1922 committee met earlier to discuss whether to change the party’s leadership rules to make it easier to oust May. No decision has been announced.

The full committee will then meet at 6 p.m.

Home Secretary Javid Asks to See PM (4:30 p.m.)

Pro-Brexit Home Secretary Sajid Javid has asked for a meeting with May to discuss Brexit because he’s disappointed by her latest plan, according to a person familiar with the situation.

He’s particularly worried about the offer for a vote on a second referendum, the person said.

Pro-Brexit Minister Considers Quitting (4 p.m.)

At least one pro-Brexit minister is considering quitting May’s government, as members of the Cabinet hold private meetings to plot a way to stop the prime minister’s Brexit plan, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The ministers object to May’s plan to offer Parliament votes on a second referendum and a close customs arrangement, and are weighing up what to do, the person said.

Tory MPs to Discuss Changing Leadership Rules (3:40 p.m.)

At its meeting on Wednesday, the influential 1922 committee of Conservative backbench members of Parliament will discuss whether to change the party’s rules to allow an earlier leadership challenge to May, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Current rules don’t allow Tory lawmakers to hold another vote of “confidence” in May until a year after she survived the last one in December.

May Keeps Fighting (1:55 p.m.)

May will put her new Brexit plan to a vote in the first week of June, and will continue to speak to MPs on all sides to try to get them on board.

Asked whether she would resign today, her spokesman said she was "focused on the job in hand." She’s confident she has the support of her Cabinet and is determined to deliver Brexit. Still, the government realizes it has "work to do" to get backing for the bill.

May’s argument is that MPs should vote for the bill in the first round and then it can be amended -- as with all legislation. If they don’t like the final draft they can reject it at a later stage.

She’s also saying that if MPs throw this bill out then they are opening the door to a binary choice of no-deal or no Brexit.

Lib Dem Farron Offers Olive Branch to May (1:35 p.m.)

Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron offered to vote for May’s deal if she will include a second referendum in the legislation from the start.

“If she will agree to put her deal to the British people in a confirmatory vote I will join her in the lobbies,’’ Farron said. “Will she help me to help her?”

May didn’t directly answer the question but repeated her line that the Withdrawal Agreement Bill is the best way to ensure that the U.K. leaves with a deal.

Earlier, Labour lawmaker Liz Kendall also said a second referendum should be included in the legislation and appealed to Tories opposed to a no-deal split to back another plebiscite to stop May’s successor choosing to crash out without an agreement.

Corbyn Calls for Election (1:25 p.m.)

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn repeated his call for a general election and said it had been clear during talks with May that she had no way of ensuring her successor as prime minister would honor the offers that she made.