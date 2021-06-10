Maya Forstater: Woman who lost job after claiming people cannot change biological sex wins tribunal

Maya Forstater, 45, lost her job at the Centre for Global Development in March after she was accused of publishing “offensive” tweets - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

A woman who lost her job after claiming people cannot change their biological sex has won a landmark appeal against an employment tribunal.

Maya Forstater, 45, lost her job as a tax expert at the Centre for Global Development in March this year after she was accused of publishing “offensive” tweets questioning government proposals to allow people to self-identify as the opposite sex.

Her legal dispute against her former employer was seen as a test case on whether a “gender critical” view – meaning a belief that there are only two biological sexes – is a protected philosophical belief under the 2010 Equality Act.

She originally lost her employment tribunal in December 2019, with an employment judge ruling that there is no legal right to question whether a trans-gender person is a man or a woman.

But that ruling was overturned this morning. In a judgment handed down on Thursday, Mr Justice Choudhury said he acknowledged "some trans persons will be disappointed by this judgment".

But finding in favour of Ms Forstater, he added that he did "not agree" that it would "create a 'two-tier' system between natal women and trans women, with some trans women fearing that it will give licence to people seeking to harass them".