'Maybe they haven't been paying attention': Court agrees to hear Trump objections to gag order

A three judge panel will hear oral arguments in Donald Trump's appeal of the gag order set by the judge in his Washington, D.C. federal criminal trial, with a temporary stay placed on that order allowing Trump to return to his dangerous ranting about participants in the case against him. Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, discusses with Alex Wagner.

