‘Maybe I’m always in survival mode.’ Woman stops armed intruder with broom, MA cops say

When an armed man tried breaking into Sara Kane’s Massachusetts apartment building, she grabbed the first thing she could find to fend him off — a broom left out in the apartment hallway, police say.

“Something was not right,” Kane told Boston’s WBZ-TV, “and for some reason I just instantly grabbed the broom and I just like, boom, I shoved him back.”

“Maybe I’m always in survival mode,” she told the TV station.

Kane was able to make it back to her unit after holding him off at the front door of the Worcester apartment building, according to WBZ-TV.

Police went to Kane’s apartment at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, after receiving reports of a break-in, according to a Nov. 29 Worcester Police Department news release.

Upon arrival, officers reported seeing a woman yelling from her window, shouting “He’s trying to get inside!”

“I saw the flashlights, so I just whipped my window open. I’m like, ‘He’s down here trying to break-in,’” Kane recalled to NBC10 Boston.

A man identified as Oniz Janniere, armed with two double-edged knives, was arrested on site, according to police. Janniere was charged with attempt to commit a crime (armed burglary), two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, police say.

“Thank God for the men that came running to my aid, to those officers,” Kane told NBC10 Boston. “Like, thank God for their response time, you know?”

Worcester is located about 50 miles west of Boston.

