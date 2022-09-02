'Maybe he realized how stupid it was halfway in': Hit-and-run driver in Japan paints his vehicle orange to avoid arrest

The drunk driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run incident in Japan seemingly attempted to elude law enforcement by painting his white truck another color.

Tomoyuki Saito, a 33-year-old car mechanic, was driving down the rainy streets of Tokyo at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 12 when he allegedly hit a 54-year-old man from behind.

Surveillance footage shows Saito driving away in his white truck without stopping to help the victim. Following the collision, his truck’s windshield was shattered and there was a noticeable dent on the hood of his car.

Saito had been drinking prior to the incident, according to reports. The victim sustained serious injuries that could take 10 weeks to heal.

In addition, Saito was reportedly driving without a license. His license was revoked seven years ago after he drove under the influence and became involved in a hit-and-run accident, according to reports. The vehicle he was driving reportedly has an inspection sticker that expired over a year ago.

By the time police found him, Saito’s vehicle had been partially painted the color orange. Although he admitted to the hit-and-run accident, he did not confess to changing the color of his car to elude law enforcement.

“I ran away because I didn’t want to be exposed for driving without a license or driving under the influence of alcohol,” Saito was quoted as saying.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident with the assumption that Saito tried to avoid detection by repainting his car.

News of the incident has gone viral, with many netizens commenting on Saito’s partially painted vehicle.

“I bet his can of spray paint ran out,” one person said.

“Maybe he realized how stupid it was halfway in,” another person commented.

“I think we can all relate to getting bored of something partway through,” another person wrote.

Featured Image via FNNプライムオンライン