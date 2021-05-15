Maybe SPACs were a bad idea after all

Alex Wilhelm
·7 min read

Welcome back to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s broadly based on the daily column that appears on Extra Crunch, but free, and made for your weekend reading. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

Ready? Let’s talk money, startups and spicy IPO rumors.

Hello friends, I was out yesterday with what I’m calling Moderna Syndrome. Basically I got whacked by my second vaccine dose, and instead of enjoying a day off eating candy and spoiling my dogs I spent the entire day on the couch unable to move. All that’s to say that I missed Coinbase and DoorDash earnings when they came out.

Catching us up, Coinbase met its forecasts that it had previously released (more here), and today its stock is flat. DoorDash, in contrast, beat market expectations and is currently up just over 25% as I write to you.

But despite huge quarters from each, both companies are far below their recently set all-time highs. Coinbase is worth around $265 per share today, off from an all-time high of $429.54, which it set recently. And DoorDash is worth $145 this afternoon, far below its $256.09 52-week high.

They are not alone amongst recent public offerings that have lost steam. Many SPAC-led combinations are tanking. But while Coinbase and DoorDash are still richly valued at current levels and worth far more than they were as private companies, some startups that took SPAC money to float are not doing well, let alone as well.

As Bloomberg notes, five electric vehicle companies that SPAC’d their way to the public markets were worth $60 billion at one point. Now the collection of mostly revenue-free public EV companies have shed “more than $40 billion of market capitalization combined from their respective peaks.” Youch.

And SPAC hype-man and general investing bon vivant Chamath Palihapitiya is taking some stick for his deal’s returns as well. It’s all a bit messy. Which, to be fair, is pretty much what we’ve expected all along.

Not that there aren’t some SPAC-combinations that make sense. There are. But mostly it’s been more speculative hype than business substance. Perhaps that’s why Coinbase and DoorDash didn’t need to lean on crutches to get public. Sure, the market is still figuring out what they are actually worth, but that doesn’t mean that they are in any real trouble. But consider, for a moment, the companies that have agreed to go public via a SPAC before the correction and are still waiting for their deal to complete.

TFW ur forecast is conservative

The Exchange has been on the horn recently with a few public company CEOs after their earnings report. After those conversations, we have to talk a bit about guidance. Why? Because it’s a game that I find slightly annoying.

Some public companies simply don’t provide forecasts. Cool. Root doesn’t, for example, provide quarterly guidance. Fine. Other companies provide guidance, but only in a super-conservative format. This is in effect no guidance at all, in my view. Not that we’re being rude to companies per se, but they often wind up in a weird dance between telling the market something and telling it something useful.

Picking on Appian’s CEO as he’s someone I like, when discussing his own company’s forecasts Matt Calkins said that its guidance is “unfailingly conservative” — so much so that he said it was nearly frustrating. But he went on to argue that Appian is not short-run focused (good), and that if a company puts up big estimates it is more judged on the expectation of those results versus the realization of said results. That line of thinking immediately makes ultra-prudent guidance seem reasonable.

This is a philosophical argument more than anything, as Wall Street comes up with its own expectations. The financial rubber hits the road when companies guide under Wall Street’s own expectations or deliver results that don’t match those of external bettors. So guidance matters some, just not as much as people think.

BigCommerce’s CEO Brent Bellm helped provide some more guidance as to why public companies can guide a bit more conservatively than we might expect during our recent call. It helps them not overspend. He noted that if BigCommerce -- which had a super solid quarter, by the by -- is conservative in its planning (the font from which guidance flows, to some degree) it can’t deploy too much near-term capital.

In the case of BigCommerce, Bellm continued, he wants the company to overperform on revenue, but not adjusted profits. So, if revenue comes in ahead of expectations, it can spend more, but won’t work to maximize their near-term profitability. And he said that he’s told analysts just that. So keeping guidance low means that it won’t overspend and blast its adjusted profitability, while any upside allows for more aggressive spend?

Harumph, is my general take on all of the above. It’s very fine to have public company CEOs play the public game well, but what I’d greatly prefer is if they did something more akin to what startups do. High-growth tech companies often have a board-approved plan and an internal plan that is more aggressive. For public companies this would be akin to a base case and a stretch case. Let’s have both, please? I am tired of parsing sandbagged numbers for the truth.

Sure, by reporting a guidance range, public companies are doing some of that. But not nearly enough. I hate coyness for coyness's sake!

That’s enough of a rant for today, more on BigCommerce earnings next week if we can fit it in. You can read more from The Exchange on Appian and the larger low-code movement here, if that’s your jam.

Never going back

We’re running a bit long today, so let me demount with some predictions.

Nearly every startup I’ve spoken to in the last year that had 20 or fewer staff at the time of the chat is a remote-first team. That’s due to their often being born during the pandemic, but also because many very early-stage startups are simply finding it easier to recruit globally because often the talent they need, can afford or can attract, is not in their immediate vicinity.

Startups are simply finding it critical to have relaxed work location rules to snag and, we presume, retain the talent that they need. And they are not alone. Big Tech is in similar straits. As The Information reported recently:

An internal Google employee message board lit up last Wednesday morning as news of what many staff perceived as a more relaxed policy for working remotely circulated. One meme shared on the board showed a person crying, labeled “Facebook recruiters.” Another showed a sad person labeled “San Francisco landlords.”

If you aren’t laughing, maybe you have a life. But I do this for a living, and I am dying at that quote.

Look, it’s clear that lots of people can do lots of work outside of an office, and even though labor purchasers (employers) want to run 1984-style operations on their employees (labor sellers) to ensure that they are Doing Precisely Enough, the actual denizens writing code are like, naw. And that’s just too much for Big Tech to handle as they are literally just cash flows held up by people who type for a living.

What this means is that tech is not going back to 100% in-office work or anything close to. At least not at companies that want to actually ensure that they have top-tier talent.

It’s a bit like when you see a company comprising only white men; you know that it doesn’t have nearly the best team that it could. Firms that enforce full-office policies are going to overindex on a particular demographic. And it won’t be to their benefit.

Alex

Recommended Stories

  • Public Launches SPAC Pages, Allowing Users Transparency Into The Popular Space

    Public, a commission-free trading app and investing social network, announced the addition of SPAC Pages, a place where members can learn about key investors, acquisition plans, and at which stage a particular SPAC is in. What Happened: Public is a globally recognized investing solution that democratizes investing and addresses financial literacy. In a move to increase transparency and provide democratized access to financial markets, Public introduced SPAC Pages, a new way to discover emerging SPAC opportunities. The new feature highlights details on the sector, capital, agreement deadline, target company, and which particular stage a SPAC is in, such as IPO, target announcement, or approval and closing. Pictured: Public's SPAC Pages feature. “We’ve launched more robust stock pages in the app for SPACs that make it easy for our members to see the key investors, acquisition plans, and which stage the SPAC is in,” a post on the matter said. “SPACs are growing in popularity, but they’re not like typical stocks and may require additional context. In-app education is critical for novice investors as they navigate the market, and we’ll continue to build out features that offer learning opportunities in context.” Why It Matters: Public is unlike other brokers. The platform’s key features include a social feed for trade idea sharing, real-time fractional investing in stocks and ETFs, interest on cash balances, insurance on deposits, and ways to engage directly with executives at public companies. To learn more about Public and its awesome features, visit public.com. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFintech Spotlight: How Ticker Tocker's Trade Signals Can Make You Money On The GoFintech Focus For May 14, 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The SPAC Bubble Has Popped. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    After a three-month run of immense popularity to start 2021, special purpose acquisition companies have seen investor appetite dry up.

  • EV Startups Lose Over $40 Billion After Taking SPAC Route Public

    (Bloomberg) -- At their highs, five electric-vehicle startups that went public through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies were worth $60 billion. The corrections that followed have been brutal.Three of the companies plumbed new lows this week as short-seller attacks, management turmoil and execution issues lead investors to reconsider their prospects. They’ve lost more than $40 billion of market capitalization combined from their respective peaks.The sliding valuations of Nikola Corp., Fisker Inc., Lordstown Motors Corp., Canoo Inc. and Arrival Ltd. underscore the risks surrounding the blank-check boom. Unlike in a traditional initial public offering, going public via SPAC allows companies to make forward projections to investors during their listings. This was key to ginning up interest in EV companies -- all five are still working on delivering their first vehicles to customers.Here’s a breakdown of what’s happened at each company:NikolaFounder Trevor Milton burst onto the scene last year boasting that he could “out-Elon” Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk. Days after his battery-electric and hydrogen-powered truck maker debuted on the Nasdaq in June, it was worth almost $29 billion, rivaling Ford Motor Co. at the time.When Bloomberg News reported that Milton had exaggerated the capability of his first truck years before the company went public, it got the attention of Hindenburg Research. The small short-selling firm produced a lengthy report accusing the company of deceiving investors. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation, and Milton resigned soon after.Early this year, the company cut its projection for semi-truck production this year to 100 units, one-sixth of its earlier plan. The shares have recovered somewhat since dipping below $10 in April.FiskerThe second EV venture founded by longtime auto designer Henrik Fisker announced its reverse merger a month after Nikola’s listing. While the company was more than two years from starting production, its plan to market an under-$40,000 sport utility vehicle and outsource the manufacturing work to others turned heads. Its market value peaked at almost $8 billion in February.The catalysts for Fisker’s decline to below $3 billion this week have been less clear than some of its peers. The company appeared to lose out as investors grew more bullish about incumbent automakers’ EV prospects. Its shares are surging in early trading after an announcement late Thursday of plans to develop an EV with Foxconn Technology Group and build it in the U.S.Lordstown MotorsThen-Vice President Mike Pence attended Lordstown’s unveiling of its Endurance work truck in June at the factory the company took over from General Motors Co. While it was a risky move championing a company with just 70 full-time employees, the Trump administration was eager to embrace a startup trying to revive an Ohio plant that once employed 10,000 people.Less than six weeks later, Lordstown found a SPAC suitor. Boasts about non-binding orders gave way to another attack by Hindenburg Research, which leveled accusations similar to the ones aimed at Nikola -- that Lordstown had misled investors. The SEC has been looking into the claims. Lordstown is now valued at $1.2 billion, less than a quarter what it was worth in mid February.CanooThe startup founded by a pair of former BMW AG executives unveiled a seven-seat prototype in late 2019, struck a deal early last year to help Hyundai Motor Group develop EVs, then another agreement in August to go public. In January, the Verge reported it had met with Apple Inc. about its car ambitions.That momentum is now long gone. The company announced a hard pivot in its business plans in March, deciding to de-emphasize engineering services for other companies and the subscription business model that was part of its original pitch to investors. It has replaced top executives, including its chief financial officer, and said it hasn’t addressed material weaknesses in its financial controls identified more than a year ago. Last month, one of its co-founders resigned the CEO position.ArrivalThe company pledging to build electric vans and buses as well as so-called microfactories to manufacture them had assembled big-name backers before its SPAC deal, including BlackRock Inc., Hyundai and United Parcel Service Inc.Last week, the London-based company founded by Denis Sverdlov, a former Russian deputy minister, said it will partner with Uber Technologies Inc. to develop an EV that’s purpose-built for ride-hailing. While Arrival shares haven’t sustained the immediate gain following that announcement, the company’s valuation is the highest among the five at $10.5 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s Still a Buy, Despite Tesla, Says Bloomberg’s McGlone

    Will the man who forecast bitcoin's price rise to $50K last year be heeded or ignored?

  • Oil Stocks Have Been Stuck. Why They Should Kick Into High Gear.

    Oil stocks have hit a wall, but the price of the commodity should move higher soon. Stock prices and oil prices have essentially mirrored each other. Take, for example, (XLE) (ticker: XLE) and WTI crude oil.

  • Gundlach: Bitcoin, crypto 'poster child' of speculative, 'funny money' market

    The hot crypto market "actually does resemble a casino" to investors, Gundlach told Yahoo Finance.

  • How to Buy SpaceX Stock

    Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX as it is commonly known, has rocketed to public prominence and a market capitalization of some $74 billion even as its actual ownership remains very much out of sight. Investor interest is keen. Only a … Continue reading → The post How to Buy SpaceX Stock appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 15

    SC officials are thinking of incentives to persuade more people to get vaccinated.

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Five Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Fisker stock jumps after announcing U.S. EV manufacturing plans with Foxconn

    Fisker Inc. shares jumped more than 12% in after-hours trading Thursday, after the electric-vehicle company announced plans to make cars in the U.S. with a manufacturing partner known for working with Apple Inc.

  • Fuel shortages begin to ease after Colonial hack

    Gasoline shortages along the U.S. East Coast began to ease slightly on Saturday as the nation's biggest fuel pipeline ramped up operations following last week's cyberattack.Ships and trucks deployed under emergency waivers were filling up dry storage tanks to help stem the shortages.The six-day Colonial Pipeline shutdown was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, triggering widespread panic buying by U.S. motorists that left stations across the Southeast out of gas.But the number of gas stations in the east and south experiencing outages fell from 16,200 on Friday to 13,400 on Saturday, according to fuel tracking app GasBuddy.The national gasoline average for a gallon of regular unleaded climbed to over $3, the most expensive since 2014, according to the American Automobile Association.U.S. gasoline demand, meanwhile, dropped 12.6% from the previous week, a GasBuddy analyst said, a decline that was likely due to an easing of panic buying just after the pipeline shut.The hacking group blamed for the attack, DarkSide, said it had hacked four other companies including a Toshiba subsidiary in Germany.Colonial has not disclosed how much money the hackers were seeking or whether it paid. Bloomberg News and the New York Times reported that it paid nearly $5 million to hackers.

  • U.S. restaurant association to nix indoor mask suggestion per CDC

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. National Restaurant Association will remove a suggestion from its operating guidance for restaurants that says fully vaccinated people should still wear masks indoors, following new advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday. "We still have a lot of questions for the CDC about how we need to implement their latest guidance," Larry Lynch, the NRA's Senior Vice President of Science and Industry, said in a statement sent to Reuters. "We are in the process of updating our COVID-19 Operating Guidance where it reflects the CDC's previous language and after talking with CDC, will determine if other changes are needed."

  • Why Shares Of Disney Are Down By 4% Today?

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $170 level.

  • Trendalytics’ Top Beauty Trends for May

    Emerging trends for the month include travel-friendly product formats and renewed interest in fragrance.

  • No one will save you from a bear market, so you’ll have to do it yourself

    New investors and amateur traders have both entered the U.S. stock market in droves. Like it or not, the Securities and Exchange Commission is eyeing new rules to control players and protect investors. In truth, self-regulation is the best form of investor protection.

  • Musk's bitcoin turnaround pleases some Tesla investors

    Elon Musk's decision to stop accepting bitcoin as payment over environmental concerns has been well-received by some of Tesla Inc's investors, offering a warning to corporate peers mulling a dabble with the cryptocurrency. The Tesla boss' tweets, which had helped drive some of the gains in bitcoin in recent months, this week triggered a 17% slide in the value of the cryptocurrency when he said his company's customers would no longer be able to use bitcoin to buy its cars.

  • Dogecoin Jumps as Elon Musk Says He’s Working With Its Developers on Efficiency

    The Tesla CEO called an effort to make transactions with the currency more efficient "potentially promising."

  • Elon Musk Tweet Sends Dogecoin Surging

    May.14 -- Dogecoin jumped on renewed support from&nbsp;Elon Musk, adding to a volatile week for digital currencies that’s been whipped up largely by the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer himself. Abigail Doolittle breaks down the wild week in crypto.

  • Serge Ibaka looks sharp in return, but Clippers sit several players and lose to Rockets

    Serge Ibaka had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first game since March 14, but the Clippers lost 122-115 to the host Houston Rockets.

  • GOP congressman let his son live in Capitol basement for weeks, lawsuit alleges

    Rep Doug Lamborn ‘gave his son the necessary access to live in a storage area in the basement of the US Capitol,’ the lawsuit alleges