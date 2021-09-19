"Mayberry" comes to life

Andy Griffith was born and raised in Mount Airy, North Carolina, a community that was the inspiration for Mayberry in the classic comedy "The Andy Griffith Show" and its spinoff, "Mayberry, R.F.D." Now, Mount Airy has reinvented itself as a destination for fans who come by the hundreds of thousands each year. Senior contributing correspondent Ted Koppel visits Mount Airy to find out what attracts so many nostalgic for a show created more than 50 years ago.

