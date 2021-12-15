Mayfair mall has seen an increase in car thefts recently. Here's how to keep your car safe during the holiday shopping season

Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa has had an increase in vehicle thefts from its parking lots this holiday shopping season.

The increase in vehicle thefts across the Milwaukee area is also affecting area shopping malls during the holiday shopping season.

In the past month, five vehicles have been stolen from the parking lot at Mayfair mall, 2500 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa.

Four of those vehicles were taken without keys, according to the Wauwatosa Police Department.

"With the holiday season, there is an influx of patrons at the mall, which results in an increase in opportunity," said Wauwatosa Police Department Public Information Officer Abby Pavlik.

Just last weekend, an armed robbery took place in the parking lot of the mall during broad daylight, as two suspects, one with a handgun, stole a pair of glasses from a victim.

The department has also received calls about attempted vehicle thefts in the parking lot.

"We do have increased security deployment due to the holiday season," said Rachel Wille, a spokesperson for Brookfield Properties, the operator of Mayfair mall.

Pavlik said the police department has an officer at the mall throughout the day.

The department has also added from two to four reserve officers for "increased presence and visibility," according to Pavlik.

Mayfair mall had eight vehicle thefts at the mall from Jan. 1-Oct. 31, 2021. In 2020, the mall had three vehicle thefts in the entire year.

Vehicle thefts are increasing across Wauwatosa as well.

From Jan. 1-Oct. 31, 2021, 294 vehicle thefts occurred in Wauwatosa, an increase of 292% from the year before, according to the most recent numbers released by the department.

The same goes for the neighboring city of Milwaukee.

According to numbers released to a reporter, 9,674 vehicle thefts took place in the city of Milwaukee from Jan. 1-Dec. 1, 2021. During that same time period in 2020, that number was 4,509.

The majority of car thefts in Milwaukee have been Kia and Hyundai models. In response, the two car companies are providing free steering wheel locks to owners for the rest of the year through the Milwaukee Police Department.

Story continues

A Kia is shown with extensive front-end damage at Prestige Auto Repair on Wednesday. The Kia was brought in for repairs after it was stolen.

Carjacking at Southridge

Southridge Mall in Greendale had two recent carjackings, on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, two male suspects displayed a weapon and stole a Mercedes C300 in the parking lot of the mall, at 5300 S. 76th St., Greendale.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, four suspects returned to the mall in the Mercedes and attempted another carjacking, but were unsuccessful, according to a news release from the Greendale Police Department.

"The suspects then proceeded to the Marcus Bistroplex, where they displayed multiple weapons and obtained the victim’s grey 2011 BMW 328," the press release said.

The Milwaukee Police Department located the Mercedes C300 and arrested one juvenile male on Dec. 8. The BMW and the three other suspects have not been found.

How to keep your car safe

Pavlik provided some safety tips:

Always take your keys with you.

Never leave your vehicle running unattended.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park your vehicle.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas or areas with video monitoring if possible.

If you are able, install an anti-theft system or device such as a horn alarm, steering wheel lock, immobilizing-type device or vehicle recovery system.

More: Milwaukee has a car theft crisis. A group of older Black men is trying to stop it.

More: A local man known for his smile had his bike stolen, so South Milwaukee secret Santas bought him a new one

Evan Casey can be reached at 414-403-4391 or evan.casey@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter @ecaseymedia.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa sees an increase in auto thefts