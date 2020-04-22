Are Mayfield Childcare Limited’s (ASX:MFD) Returns Worth Your While?

Today we'll evaluate Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Mayfield Childcare:

0.095 = AU$5.9m ÷ (AU$70m - AU$7.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Mayfield Childcare has an ROCE of 9.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for Mayfield Childcare

Is Mayfield Childcare's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Mayfield Childcare's ROCE appears to be around the 9.2% average of the Consumer Services industry. Independently of how Mayfield Childcare compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Mayfield Childcare currently has an ROCE of 9.5%, compared to its ROCE of 2.2% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Mayfield Childcare's past growth compares to other companies.

ASX:MFD Past Revenue and Net Income April 22nd 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Mayfield Childcare's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Mayfield Childcare has total assets of AU$70m and current liabilities of AU$7.4m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 11% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Mayfield Childcare's ROCE

Overall, Mayfield Childcare has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. There might be better investments than Mayfield Childcare out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.