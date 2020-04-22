What Is Mayfield Childcare's (ASX:MFD) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 51% in the last month alone, although it is still down 26% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 20% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Mayfield Childcare Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 7.14 that sentiment around Mayfield Childcare isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Mayfield Childcare has a lower P/E than the average (12.9) P/E for companies in the consumer services industry.

ASX:MFD Price Estimation Relative to Market April 22nd 2020 More

Mayfield Childcare's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Mayfield Childcare shrunk earnings per share by 24% over the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Mayfield Childcare's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Mayfield Childcare has net debt worth 56% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Mayfield Childcare's P/E Ratio

Mayfield Childcare trades on a P/E ratio of 7.1, which is below the AU market average of 14.1. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Mayfield Childcare's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 4.7 to 7.1 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.