Mayfield Heights City Council debating rental prices at new community center

Dec. 15—A debate over the price of renting the recently built Mayfield Heights Aquatic and Community Center broke out at a recent Mayfield Heights City Council meeting.

City Council was preparing to vote on an ordinance that would make the mayor and recreation department director responsible for setting rental fees for the community rooms within the Aquatic and Community Center.

While discussing the ordinance some members brought up the specific rates that would be charged. This was set to be part of the ordinance but was removed at an earlier meeting, leaving just who would be setting those rates to be voted at the Dec. 12 meeting.

Councilmember Michael Ballistrea said he was concerned that the price of those rates would not be run though council, and he also was concerned that they were going to set rates too high for residents.

"We don't know who we are turning away because it's too high. We don't have that data," Ballistrea said to council. "But I would hate to turn any residents away who paid their tax dollars toward this project. I would like to see it start a little lower. If we are not meeting our costs then we can always relook at it.

"I was happy with the fee structure," he continued. "I'm not happy with the fact that this would not come before council for final approval for the fees. This would be determined by committee and that committee changes every election.

"I think we still as a legislative body — like we do with every other fee structure in the city — need to approve or disapprove these fees. Plus, the fee structure is not attached to this ordinance."

Councilmember Robert DeJohn said the fees need to help recoup the cost of running the center, adding that the building was new so the cost of running it was unknown.

"We have to start somewhere with the fees," DeJohn said. "We can always reduce these fees as a council if we start getting complaints from the residents. But we still have to cover our costs in running this facility and we have no idea what this facility will cost us to run."

Recreation Director Sean Ward told council that he had to turn away around 50 people who wanted to book a room due to not having a fee structure in place.

"If having the prices in the ordinance makes sense, I'm fine with that," Ward said. "I guess I'm more concerned about getting these prices in place. We've had a list for October, November, and December that's gone by the wayside. People have been wanting to get in here. And now we are in the new year, we would like to be able to utilize it."

City Council ultimately decided to add language to the ordinance that would require the fees to be reviewed regularly, with final approval being supplied after review from committee and the city council itself.

So far the costs are still not known bur they might be set at a special meeting before the new year or in January.