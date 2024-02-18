Mayfield Heights Police to host Citizens Academy, C.A.T.S. for teens

Feb. 18—In 2013, former Mayfield Heights Police Chief Fred Bittner made it a goal to promote community relationships and involvement. He wanted to commit resources to the community by designating an MHPD Community Operations Bureau.

The bureau would not only focus on dealing with residents' concerns but would also come up with creating programs or ways to build a police-citizen partnership.

In 2014, with the help from Lt. Rodney Leonard, Lt. Scott Suydam and Cpl. Douglas Woods, the first Mayfield Heights Police Department Citizens Academy was introduced. Ten years later, the Citizens Academy continues as an opportunity for residents to get to know the ins and outs of their police department and build friendships with officers and each other.

"It really brings community members together, while learning about the police department, creating a fun-filled, educational experience. People come in as strangers but leave as friends," Woods said.

At the conclusion of the eight-week program, students are encouraged to complete an academy survey highlighting any positives and making any suggestionsfor improvement.

According to the department, the survey results have all been very positive with suggestions such as "don't change a thing" or "add additional weeks to the program."

The Citizens Academy is meant for those who have any interest in law enforcement or just want to see how their local police department operates. It is not necessarily used as a stepping stone to get into the profession, but more so for informational, relationship-building purposes.

It is open to any adult, regardless of age or ability, who lives, works or worships in Mayfield Heights. Class size is usually limited to 15 to 20 adults, and deadline registration is March 8.

Topics addressed in the academy include patrol, criminal investigations, traffic accidents, SWAT, NARC, bomb squad, hostage negotiations, BCI, and airsoft range. Various members of the Mayfield Heights department will serve as instructors and facilitators.

The Citizens Academy for Teenage Students was created due to the success the department has had with the adult program.

The department recognizes the importance of building relationships with the future of Mayfield Heights, which is why C.A.T.S is geared toward students in grades eight through 12 in the Mayfield School District. This is a modified two-day program, which touches on some of the basic things law enforcement officers deal with daily. It follows similar guidelines and goals to that of the adult academy.

The department wants kids to trust law enforcement officers and C.A.T.S is just one way to build that trust. C.A.T.S. is a play on words using the Mayfield High School mascot, the Wildcats.

Class size is usually limited to 15 to 20 kids.

Police Chief Anthony Mele and Captain Donavin Paquette spent time working as supervisors in the Community Operations Bureau for several years prior to taking on their current positions.

"We saw firsthand the value in offering these community programs and are committed to ensuring that they continue," Mele said.

Ultimately, both programs offer an inside look as to how the department functions, while seeking to build strong, trustworthy relationships. This helps the department accomplish the mission of developing a strong positive relationship while creating a police/citizen partnership.

The Citizens Academy starts April 3, meeting every Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. for eight weeks. C.A.T.S. will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 and 5.

To register for either program, visit the city's webpage or call Sgt. Mikolay at 440-442-2323 ext. 357.