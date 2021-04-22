Mayfield man heads to court on gun charge

Borys Krawczeniuk, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 22—A Mayfield man who admitted visiting a Carbondale woman about the time she was murdered will face further action in Lackawanna County Court on a weapons charge.

Magisterial District Judge John Pesota sent the case against Jerry Koezeno to county court after a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

State police arrested Koezeno, 54, of 616 Poplar St., on April 14 with possession of a rifle that he was not allowed to have because of a series of felony convictions in Florida.

No one has been charged with killing Suzanne Pauswinski, 55, in the Carbondale apartment. She was found dead March 29 of multiple stab wounds.

Koezeno remains jailed in the Lackawanna County Prison, unable to post $100,000 bail.

— BORYS KRAWCZENIUK

