Mayfield: No regrets about signing with Bucs

The Buccaneers are 4-5 at the halfway point of Baker Mayfield's first season as starting quarterback. Tampa Bay trails Atlanta (5-5) by a half game for first place in the NFC South, and Mayfield's the highest-rated quarterback in the division. The 28-year-old says he has no regrets signing a one-year contract with the Bucs this offseason. "It has been really clear about what they want to get done and about where we’re headed, and as these games have gone, offensively for us, just about how we’ve grown within the system," Mayfield said at his weekly press conference. "It’s been, ‘This is where we want to be at and this is what we want to get done.’ When it’s clear and concise, I can fall in line no matter what. We’re all just trying to get better each day as an offense and try to continue to improve."

