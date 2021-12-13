Mayfield pharmacy destroyed by tornado

A co-owner of pharmacy in Mayfield, Kentucky says it "looks like bombs went off" as she surverys the damage to her business and the larger community following a large tornado that left dozens dead and many more in despair. (December 12)

