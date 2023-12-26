Mayfield wins another weekly title, Dolphins’ Tua grows No. 1 lead in Week 16 Herald NFL QB rankings

STRAIGHT OUT THE OVEN: BAKER MAYFIELD WINS SECOND WEEKLY TITLE IN A ROW, TUA TAGOVAILOA GROWS OVERALL SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD’S UPDATED NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS THROUGH WEEK 16: Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield scores a 42.15-point game for the Week 16 crown in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. It’s the lowest week-winning total of the season but is Mayfields’ second title in a row as he bumps up from ninth place to seventh in the overall standings. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa surfs a solid 33.65-point game to solidify and grow his No. 1 position over Dallas’ Dak Prescott. Tua has led for a league-leading eight weeks this season and aims to become the Dolphins’ first ever season champion. This is the 26th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season winner. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile-based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Because it is cumulative, players who had a bye took a temporary hit that evened out over the course of the season. Our ratings formula factors accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. The updated 2023 Top 20 entering Week 17:

Week 16

Rk LW Player, Team Wk16 Season

1. 1. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 33.65 516.70

2. 2. Dak Prescott, DAL 26.65 503.60

3. 4. Jared Goff, DET 40.85 496.20

4. 5. Patrick Mahomes, KC 21.75 469.95

5. 3. Brock Purdy, SF 4.75 467.50

6. 6. Josh Allen, BUF 25.85 438.90

7. 9. Baker Mayfield, TB 42.15 416.90

8. 8. Jalen Hurts, PHI 30.05 412.80

9. 7. Trevor Lawrence, JAC 12.55 408.80

10. 10. Derek Carr, NO 35.95 407.85

11. 11. Lamar Jackson, BAL 34.60 405.85

12. 15. Russell Wilson, DEN 30.90 390.50

13. 14. Jordan Love, GB 27.95 390.35

14. 17. Matthew Stafford, LAR 41.40 381.40

15. 12. C.J. Stroud, HOU DNP 370.55

16. 16. Justin Herbert, LAC DNP 357.65

17. 13. Sam Howell, WAS -13.20 354.15

18. 18. Geno Smith, SEA 36.35 346.10

19. 19. Gardner Minshew, IND 10.05 307.50

20. 20. Kirk Cousins, MIN DNP 296.55

Week 16 best: Baker Mayfield, TB, 42.15 (26-35, 283, 2-0 in win). Week 16 worst (min. 10 attempts): Sam Howell, WAS, minus-13.20, season worst (6-22, 56, 0-2 in loss). Bubble: Joe Burrow, CIN, 290.45. Dropouts: None.

Record-best week: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, 80.10 (2014). Record-worst week: Tim Hasselbeck, WAS, minus-23.20 (2003). Season-record point total: Peyton Manning, DEN, 714.85 (2013).