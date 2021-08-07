Mayflower 400 years: How many people are related to the Mayflower pilgrims?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Gower - BBC Radio 4’s More or Less
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Painting of the Mayflower
Painting of the Mayflower

Just over four centuries ago, the ship The Mayflower sailed from Plymouth in the UK to the shores of America, carrying with it a group of travellers who would go down in history. For some, these 17th Century "pilgrim fathers" are also real-life ancestors. But for how many?

There are a few estimates out there, all of them quite high. According to the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, there are "35 million Mayflower descendants in the world".

And while many Americans are proud to be recent arrivals or second-generation immigrants, making the nation a unique blend of cultures, for others there's an incentive to claim ancestry to these early European arrivals.

Dr Lauren Working, an American historian at the University of Oxford, believes there's an almost aristocratic prestige attached to tracing your family back to the Mayflower.

"It continues to give people a sense of the authority of shared connections with the past. There are so many jokes about America being so young and not really having much of a history.

"And so I think that the Mayflower is something that people can kind of latch on to to give themselves a sense of grounding rather than everyone seeing themselves as migrants or as refugees, as travellers.'

So can the 35 million number really be true? Or might it be inflated by some wishful thinking?

The figure seems high, especially when you look at some of the numbers.

There were 102 passengers and around 30 crew that set sail on the Mayflower in September 1620 - some of them were fleeing religious persecution in England, but others were travelling to America to set up new commercial ventures.

Many of the travellers were family groups or couples. In fact, three children were born on the voyage itself. One person was swept overboard.

Find out more

The journey was exhausting, lasting almost 10 weeks at sea. When they reached America in November, they founded a colony called Plymouth - so significant was this moment that Plymouth Rock, the piece of stone that the passengers supposedly first stepped on to, has been preserved and displayed.

But from the moment they first stepped on shore, the passengers faced terrible conditions, says historian Misha Ewen. "The ground was icy and hard, making it difficult for them to plant any of their own food, which meant that they had to resort to searching through local settlements and actually pillaging food from Native Americans."

A Wampanoags statue stands on a hill overlooking Plymouth Harbor in Massachusetts.
A statue of Massasoit Sachem, the leader of the Wampanoag, overlooks Plymouth Harbor in Massachusetts

The settlers were also stricken by illness, and by the end of that first winter only 53 of them survived, including just five adult women.

So could so many descendants today come from so few survivors?

Rob Eastaway is a British mathematician and author with his own connection to the Mayflower; his wife is descended from a Mayflower passenger, the merchant Richard Warren.

"Richard Warren had seven children, all of whom survived to adulthood, which was unusual because of the sickness and illness in the first winter," he says.

"But he got away with this because he left his children behind. He went on his own and only brought his family over a couple of years later. And all of those children went on to have children themselves. And they produced 57 grandchildren for Richard Warren."

Who were the Mayflower passengers?

  • 102 passengers and about 30 crew set sail from Plymouth in the UK in 1620

  • 37 were English "pilgrims" who came via the Netherlands, seeking freedom from religious persecution. The other passengers were seeking new trading and commercial ventures. They landed in present day Massachusetts, founding a colony that they called Plymouth

  • Only 53 of the Mayflower voyagers survived the first winter in America

  • In autumn 1621, the colonists celebrated the successful harvest by sharing a feast with some of the local Native Americans that they had established relations with. This was the first "Thanksgiving" feast, now one of the biggest US national holidays.

  • But war later followed in the 1660s, as thousands of Native Americans were killed or sold into slavery or indentured servitude by English colonists

  • The Mayflower pilgrims weren't the first English settlers - Jamestown in Virginia was founded 13 years before

Eastaway says that even if we factor in high childhood mortality rates of the time, we might expect the latest generation of descendants to be around two million - from Richard Warren alone.

And when you consider both that more than one generation is alive at any one time and that there were another 21 families from the Mayflower with descendants, then perhaps 35 million seems like a plausible figure.

But there's a problem with this calculation. Rob says those initial calculations are based on one huge assumption - that each marriage of a Mayflower descendant was to someone who was not themselves a Mayflower descendant.

An artists depiction of the first Thanksgiving meal, featuring Native Americans
Many depictions of the first Thanksgiving meal emphasise the role of Native Americans

"So if we keep the numbers simple, if every Mayflower person marries a non-Mayflower person and has two children, then the number of descendants in the next generation has doubled and it's going to keep on doubling as long as you marry and have children outside the descendant group."

But if a Mayflower person marries another Mayflower person and has two children, then the two descendants are simply replacing the two parents and there's no increase at all, he adds. "And that has a dramatic effect."

This phenomenon is known as "pedigree collapse", and it was a big factor in the early years of Mayflower settlement. Of the 27 marriages that produced children in the founding Mayflower generation, 16 of them were between Mayflower passengers or their descendants. But more ships did arrive bringing new, non-Mayflower people, meaning that the number of descendants expanded significantly.

Nevertheless, pedigree collapse was definitely a factor, as Rob Eastaway's family knows well. "My father-in-law discovered that their family is descended from Richard Warren. But not only that, they think that probably my wife and children are also descended from John Howland. So there's even an example of potential pedigree collapse in my own family."

So what might the real numbers look like?

Well, these are always going to be ballpark figures. But using his two million descendant calculation for Richard Warren, Rob makes a rough estimate that the highest possible number of descendants for all 22 Mayflower families would be around 30 million.

But once you factor in the clear evidence of pedigree collapse, Rob estimates that the the actual number of descendants will be around a tenth of that - three million.

But even if the true numbers are significantly lower than those that are often quoted, it seems unlikely that it would dent the power of the Mayflower story in American culture and society.

As Dr Lauren Working says, "There's something about Plymouth Rock, the firmness of it, the kind of idea of the Protestant Faith as the kind of foundation to a society that's really picked up on and that endures."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'We want trillions to heal our wounds'

    Descendants of victims of Germany's atrocities in Namibia say the money offered is not nearly enough.

  • Body Cam Footage Shows Deputy Overdose After Being Exposed to Fentanyl

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released the disturbing video to warn about the dangers of the drug. The deputy survived the incident.

  • The Perfect Storm Battering Ron DeSantis

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty“We are in a crisis and this governor is raising money off of anti-Fauci merch and going to other states to do fundraisers,” Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried says of Ron DeSantis.Yes, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are reaching all-time highs in Florida, and its leader is hawking koozies and pretending everything’s hunky dory.“I don’t really understand what’s going on every single time that he opens his mouth,” Fried, who’s running aga

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • A Russian influencer who drove a Bentley with his girlfriend tied to the roof in a viral video is under investigation, agency says

    Russian influencer Sergey Kosenko is reportedly under investigation after sharing a video where he drove a Bentley while a woman was tied to the roof.

  • Google founder gets New Zealand residency, raising questions

    Google co-founder Larry Page has gained New Zealand residency, officials confirmed Friday, stoking debate over whether extremely wealthy people can essentially buy access to the South Pacific country. Immigration New Zealand said Page first applied for residency in November under a special visa open to people with at least 10 million New Zealand dollars ($7 million) to invest. “Once Mr. Page entered New Zealand, his application was able to be processed and it was approved on 4 February 2021.”

  • New Hampshire man’s cabin fire leads to state investigation

    The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday it has opened an investigation into a fire that destroyed a small cabin where an off-the-grid hermit had lived for almost three decades.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Rhode Island woman viciously attacked

    A group of ATV riders, after blocking the woman at a traffic light who then honked at them, are seen in a disturbing video pulling her from her car and beating her, according to investigators.

  • Fire burns cabin of New Hampshire man jailed after nearly 3 decades in the woods

    For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. He has grown his own food, cut his own firewood, and tended to his cat and chickens.

  • Survivors of acid attacks in Mexico unite to push for change

    Elisa Xolalpa has had three daughters and found a job she enjoys since a former boyfriend tried to destroy her life by tossing acid on her when she was 18. Two decades later, she is still seeking justice. Survivors of acid attacks like Xolalpa are banding together and raising their voices in Mexico despite the country’s high rates of violence, which often targets women, and staggering levels of impunity.

  • Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

    Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli

  • Comedian Tony Baker's son, 2 others killed in California crash

    Cerain Baker was one of three people ejected from a Volkswagen in Burbank after suspected street racers crashed into the car, officials said.

  • Chaos in Manila as thousands rush to get vaccine before lockdown

    MANILA (Reuters) -Chaos overtook several COVID-19 vaccination sites in Manila on Thursday as thousands showed up hoping to receive a shot before the Philippines capital heads back into lockdown for two weeks. Movement restrictions will be reimposed across greater Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, from midnight on Thursday to try slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. The nearby province of Laguna, and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro in the central and southern Philippines, respectively, will also be placed on lockdown, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement, as health facilities are overwhelmed.

  • Murder conviction upheld for ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his home

    Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment believing it was her own, and shot and killed him in 2018.

  • Sitting Down With the Man Who Shattered My Life Helped Me Put the Pieces Back Together

    “For years I thought of him as ‘my rapist.' Now I refer to him as ‘my friend.’"

  • Miami car dealer rolled back 81,000 miles off odometer, cops say

    Miami-Dade police this week arrested a used car dealer who they say rolled back more than 81,000 miles from the odometer of a vehicle he sold a customer last year.

  • Man vs. cabin

    A man currently in jail is fighting to live in a cabin in the woods. And now, his fight has taken a dramatic turn. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has more.

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.