Mayflower Advisors Celebrates History & Education with Mayflower Sails 2020 Sponsorship

BOSTON, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayflower Advisors is proud to sponsor The Mayflower's ambitious restoration and steadfast commitment to education.

To mark the 400-year anniversary of The Mayflower's epic journey from England to the New World, the historic vessel is nearing completion of a three-year, $20-million renovation that will help ensure its positive impact will continue for future generations.

Mayflower Advisors is delighted to support these efforts and will be there to celebrate when the Plymouth landmark makes its triumphant return--sailing into Boston Harbor to dock beside The U.S.S. Constitution, aka "Old Ironsides," for a six-day maritime festival.

Mayflower Advisors Managing Partner Larry Glazer notes, "Mayflower Advisors salutes the courage, resilience and independence of The Mayflower's passengers. It is an honor to sponsor Mayflower Sails 2020's worthy mission to restore an American icon and educate generations to come."

In recognition of The Voyage That Made A Nation® and The Mayflower's quarter-centenary celebration, several members of Mayflower Advisors' team are volunteering to help local school children experience history.

The Mayflower, a full-scale replica of the original ship, has served as a floating classroom since 1957 when the U.K. presented the gift in recognition of the friendships forged between the nations during World War II. The Mayflower has already hosted an estimated 25 million people and is slated for inclusion on the Massachusetts Historic Commission's National Register of Historic Places and Landmarks. To learn more, visit www.MayflowerSails2020.com/event .

For more information about Mayflower Advisors' full suite of financial life management solutions, please visit www.MayflowerAdvisors.com or contact Managing Partner Steven Dimitriou at (617) 259-1767.

About Mayflower Advisors

Mayflower Advisors, LLC is an independent investment and financial advisory practice that strives to offer a culture of stability, accountability and teamwork. Mayflower Advisors is committed to helping individuals, companies and non-profit organizations navigate a complex financial world via unbiased, comprehensive and customized goal-based guidance. For more information, please visit www.MayflowerAdvisors.com or call (866) 688-0180.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 19 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients. As of January 1, 2020, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network has grown to operate nationwide with 1,320 owners and advisors in 602 practices administering over $125 billion in client assets. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC Member SIPC, a separate registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. www.wfafinet.com

Mayflower Advisors, LLC is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

Investment and Insurance products: Not Insured by FDIC or any

Federal Government Agency MAY Lose Value Not a Deposit of or Guaranteed

by a Bank or Any Bank Affiliate

CAR: 0320-00129

Media Contact:

Steven Dimitriou

Managing Partner

Mayflower Advisors

(617) 259-1767

Steve.Dimitriou@MayflowerAdvisors.com

