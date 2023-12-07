Mayflower gets first baby box location

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Mayflower community members gathered at the opening of the city’s first baby box Wednesday.

City leaders and community members celebrated the opening of the city’s first Safe Haven Baby Box location at the Mayflower Police Department.

“There was a baby, just a year and a half ago, that was surrendered and so people do use these boxes when they find themselves in a really terrible moment of crisis,” State Rep. David Ray said.

Wednesday’s blessing also included an opportunity to thank the community which helped raise the money to set up the baby box.

A baby box is designed to be a resource to safely surrender an infant anonymously. Boxes are available 24/7 and are equipped with silent alarms to alert first responders.

The Arkansas Safe Haven Law allows a child under 30 days old to be surrendered without legal repercussions. In Arkansas, a newborn may be surrendered at a baby box, hospital emergency room, fire station or law enforcement agency.

This is the 22nd baby box in Arkansas and first to be set up at a police station.

